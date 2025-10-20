Reach is a VR action-platformer from nDreams that aims to let players run, jump, and slide in a way that most VR games intentionally avoid. Does the game’s movement gel well with combat and puzzles? Read our full review to find out.

Reach Details:

Developer: nDreams
Available On: Quest 3 & 3S, PC VR, PlayStation VR 2
Reviewed On: Quest 3
Release Date: October 16th, 2025
Price: $40

Gameplay

Screenshot from PC VR version | Image courtesy nDreams

As an action-platformer, Reach is about two core things: movement and combat.

On the movement side, Reach feels great. The game combines tried-and-true VR climbing gameplay with a small tweak to jumping that makes a big difference to how the game feels.

Rather than just pressing ‘A’ to make your character leap into the air, you instead need to hold the ‘A’ button and do an arm-raising gesture (as if you’re swinging your arms up for some extra momentum before a leap). It might seem like a small tweak, but it feels more natural and immersive. You can even do the motion with alternating arms to make jumps in quick succession, which I found fun (although the game didn’t seem to explicitly build around it).

Screenshot from PC VR version | Image courtesy nDreams

Between jumping, climbing on handholds, and using a grapple tool that you get a bit later in the game, I felt like I had a ton of freedom and control over my movement, all while feeling quite comfortable throughout. That is… until the spinning platforms appeared. More on that in the Comfort section below.

Then of course there’s the other core part of the game: combat.

Screenshot from PC VR version | Image courtesy nDreams

While the movement feels well-executed, combat design feels somewhat scattered. Perhaps most unfortunately, it doesn’t synergize particularly well with the movement.

Core to the combat issue is the player’s weapon. It’s a bow which has several special arrow types. It’s fun to use, but as a two handed-weapon, the player has no access to any of their movement abilities except walking or running on flat ground. A system of slow-motion—activated by drawing the bow while the player is in mid-air—could have been an alluring mechanic to allow players to weave bow shots into their movement.

SEE ALSO
Apple Reportedly Has Numerous XR Headsets & Glasses Coming Between Now & 2028

But limiting the player’s access to movement during combat isn’t the only reason why a two-handed weapon is an odd choice in Reach.

In addition to fun movement, the game also allows players to grab onto walls to pull themselves in and out of cover (used to great effect in two other nDreams games: Fracked [2021] and Synapse [2023]). But… you can’t really use the cover system effectively while also using a two-handed weapon like a bow.

And then there’s the shield which the player can throw, Captain America style. It feels fun to summon, throw, and recall… but once again: a shield takes one hand to use, meaning you can use it in conjunction with a two-handed bow.

Screenshot from PC VR version | Image courtesy nDreams

The saving grace to the two-handed issue could have been the guns that you can occasionally steal off of enemies. But doing so requires using a rare resource and guns only have three (yes, three) shots before they break. Yes, that limited ammo at least allows the stolen guns to be enjoyable one-hit-kill powerhouses, but it also means you’re quickly back to the bow in your hands which ultimately limits the rest of the game’s combat.

This seemingly small issue (a two-handed weapon as your primary means of combat) unfortunately keeps the game’s combat from really shining by fragmenting the roster of tools that players have to work with. I’m truly curious to see what the game would feel like if the player’s main weapon was a one-handed crossbow instead of a two-handed bow.

Between exploring, solving puzzles, and fighting, there’s a lot to like in Reach. But the experience overall felt hampered by weak pacing. The rate at which new concepts, mechanics, weapons, and enemies are revealed felt too slow, like the game was being stretched out for the sake of length.

SEE ALSO
Mixed Reality's Best Laser Tag-style Multiplayer Gets Better Spatial Stability, New Enemies & More

Reach took me about seven hours to beat, which included finding most of the hidden upgrades and roughly half of the hidden collectibles. That length sounds pretty good for a $40 game, but better pacing would have made for a more enjoyable experience even if it meant a shorter game.

Immersion

Screenshot from PC VR version | Image courtesy nDreams

Combat may not have reached its full potential in Reach, but the game has undeniably strong VR fundamentals which help significantly with immersion.

Almost every part of the game (except tutorial and objective pop-ups) feels natively designed for VR. Your map, for instance, can be projected into your hand by raising your palm and holding the trigger. Elevators aren’t activated with a button press but with a big floating cube that you pull into place with a satisfying *clonk*. Weapons have ammo indicators built into their design (instead of a number floating in the air). You can do stealth takedowns by sneaking behind an enemy and ripping out their ‘core’. Instead of doors with hinges, every door in the game is a sliding door (which is so much better for VR usability).

And your entire ‘interface’ is built into your gauntlets. Looking at your arms reveals your health, how many special arrows you’re holding, and more.

The entire game feels diegetic at its core—the way every VR game ought to be.

However, outside of key objects, there wasn’t a whole lot of interactivity with the world. There was the rare movable prop, while the vast majority of objects in the game world are static and non-interactive. And while the environmental art direction was strong, running through so many completely static rooms and corridors made the world feel somewhat empty and uninteresting.

The only respite from the many static rooms was the occasional upgrade station you can find by seeking out less obvious pathways and more challenging puzzles. These were fun to hunt, but the upgrades didn’t feel particularly meaningful.

SEE ALSO
Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Display, Launching for $800 This Month

Comfort

Image courtesy nDreams Elevation

Reach was entirely comfortable to me all the way up to the last quarter of the game, right up to the point that they introduced platforming puzzles rotating pillars.

Smooth rotation is perhaps the most common trigger of motion sickness in most people. Using smooth rotating pillars as the core of the game’s most challenging platforming puzzles is… well, it’s just not a smart choice. When a puzzle is built around a mechanic that causes motion sickness, falling back to the ground and knowing you need to climb up all over again feels like actual torture.

I didn’t need to play with vignette for any of Reach until I got to the rotating pillar puzzles. After attempting the first rotating puzzle I was immediately uncomfortable enough that I needed to take the headset off and come back a few hours later. When I returned to the game I turned on the vignette setting which saved me from quitting the game outright, but still didn’t fully prevent some discomfort.

I expect that enough people who play the game will get motion sick from the rotating puzzles that nDreams ought to have an accessibility option which simply removes them from the game, or offers a way to skip them.

One other notable comfort issue with the game was also an issue of smooth rotation: the game attempts to auto-rotate the player to face some particular direction when they’re climbing sideways or around corners. Again, forced smooth rotation is simply not comfortable for many people. After playing the game for sessions of an hour or so, I had a lingering sense of slight rotations in real life that I’ve never felt after playing any other VR game. I would have happily switched this auto-rotation option off, if the game had bothered to offer a toggle.

‘Reach’ Comfort Settings – October 16th, 2025
Turning
Snap-turn
Quick-turn
Smooth-turn
Movement
Teleport-move
Dash-move
Smooth-move
Arm Swing-move
Blinders
Head-based direction
Controller-based direction
Swappable movement hand
Posture
Standing mode
Seated mode ✔ (not explicit)
Artificial crouch
Real crouch
Accessibility
Subtitles
Adjustable difficulty
Two hands required
Real crouch required
Hearing required
Adjustable player height

 

REVIEW OVERVIEW
Overall
7
SUMMARY

Overall Score: 7 – Good

WE SCORE ON A LINEAR SCALE – Learn More
Reach is a fun game with generally great VR fundamentals. But a few odd choices to the game's overall design keep it from reaching its full potential. While the game's running and jumping movement feels great overall, it unfortunately doesn't synergize well with the combat. Combat itself is fun but doesn't evolve enough over the course of the game. And while Reach is mostly comfortable, a few key areas of the game involving rotating puzzles are likely to make a significant number of players feel uneasy or outright uncomfortable.
Gameplay: 6 | Immersion: 8 | Comfort: 5
7
OVERALL SCORE
Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Octogod

    As always, Road has the best reviews out there! The insights into why something worked and why some other element didn't are informative.

    That end section sounds like a genuine nightmare. Taking control of cam rotation to boot? Will have to wait until these features are exposed as options and can be turned off.

  • Nevets

    This sounds pretty poor in parts to be honest, how can developers get the mechanics so wrong that experienced VR writers get motion sickness? Hopefully they fix this because it would be a shame if an otherwise decent game bombs in such a difficult market

    • VR5

      R2VR scores very harshly, getting a 7 here is like a 9 on regular gaming outlets. It isn't just a decent game, it's the best in its genre of this year.

      Agree on the rotating platform mechanic not being VR friendly though. That's not a smart choice.

      But it commercially struggling is due to many reasons, surely not about end game design. VR market is very unhealthy, Quest has declined as a platform but is still bigger than PC. PSVR2 never took off. Even under best circumstances it would have struggled to earn back its budget.

      The biggest problem is the PC version being unplayable on non Quest headsets though. The backlash resulting from this is what hurts it the most, probably.

  • XRC

    Lots of complaints on Steam about the game being broken at launch by using the OpenXR plugin from Meta? This is same plug-in that was flagged up with Kronos as being in violation with open XR standards.

    As one redditor commented:

    "Because they used Meta's broken OpenXR plugin to develop it and game is broken on PC and won't even run unless you're specifically on a quest and use airlink"

    experienced dev mbucchia commented:

    "Things are even worse… last time I brought it up publicly, Meta and Khronos used it as a PR opportunity, while LITERALLY NOT FIXING ANY ISSUE. And here we are 6 months later, with another total fiasco.

    Our team at Virtual Desktop has been in close contact with nDream in the last 48 hours and we dug into the game and found again a multitude of violations of the OpenXR standard by OVRPlugin. Luckily, we discovered that we could force the game to fallback to the standard OpenXR plug-in, and this is the fix we proposed (in our own beta).

    Note that I have again brought up the issue to Khronos, and naturally, I am being torched alive for even daring to bring up a real issue (that has a very simple solution that I proposed,l and documented in details for over 2 years now). With Khronos OpenXR being presided by a member of Meta, it's very clear things are never going to get better."

    • VR5

      Meta definitely is at fault here. They were the ones pushing for the industry adopting the OpenXR standard but are apparently not fully conforming to it with their own plugin. Which is required if you want to support Quest specific features.

      Creating the impression that your game will run fine on other hardware if you use their plugin, since it's OpenXR, basically sets devs up for something like this. Or it might delay Steam releases if devs become aware of the problem but need to add support for other OpenXR plugins after the fact.

      It's hard to imagine this isn't by design. If Meta were serious about OpenXR, they would avoid bugs like this caused by their software. But I guess it's like when Internet Explorer ignored W3C standards and forced web designers to write faulty pages so it renders correctly on IE, which funnily enough was the biggest browser at the time.

      • Dragon Marble

        You should blame Valve. If they had cared more, people would have had less problems with their Indexes. In fact, we should thank Meta for giving us a way to play a game we bought on Steam — with no extra cost.

        Yes, they have advocated for OpenXR — in the spirit of rising tides raise all boats. Well, it turned out they were the only one contributing. The technology needs to move forward. What do you think is Meta's top priority? Fixing Valve Index problems?

        • VR5

          This isn’t just affecting the Index. Best advice here to devs is, don’t trust Meta’s OpenXR plugin to actually work as expected beyond Meta headsets.

        • XRC

          Nothing to do with Valve and not specific to index.

          Meta Quest users are having problems, and there's a lot more of them than index users on Steam.

          • Dragon Marble

            Quest users can use Link. I believe only VD users are having problems. It’s only reasonable to complain to those who took your money. In this case that would be the game developer, Valve and VD developer.

          • XRC

            Their plug-in is causing the issue and it's not the first game affected.

            Mbucchia has correctly raised the issue of Meta's OpenXR plug-in not meeting agreed OpenXR standards and subsequent inaction by Khronos.

            i'd also expect any competent developer releasing a PCVR title on Steam to test their game with knuckles

          • Dragon Marble

            Yes, but it should be Valve who is making noises about any noncompliance that affects their platform. They don’t seem to be actively contributing to OpenXR; they don’t have basic quality control for games on their platform. That’s why I said blame Valve for this.

          • XRC

            It's always been like this (Steam) but they are super good about refunds so it's generally an inconvenience rather than a loss to the customer.

            i've had numerous broken game's refunded though I'm happy to purchase again once fixed. Overall it's a sad state of the industry that many titles ship prematurely

    • Octogod

      Exceptional context. Thank you for sharing this.

      There are massive Horizon OS issues which have been around since Quest 1, which still happen daily, that Meta refuses to acknowledge or fix. It isn't surprising that they commandeered OpenXR in the same direction.

  • Runesr2

    The game is greatly enhanced for PCVR with realtime lighting and high-res textures among other changes. Tge game is 50GB installed due to the often awesome textures. Index works perfectly, if you change controller bindings to Hookman's uploaded bindings.
    Still this is a game designed for the ultra-low-end Quest 3 standalone hmds (Adreno 740 phone gpu), and it especially shows in the tutorial levels. Once underground, the game looks a lot better.
    My Rift CV1 always worked perfectly with the game. My rating is 7/10 and I generally agree with RoadToVR's review for the controls, story and gameplay.

  • IncREDible GeniAss

    Interesting comments about smooth rotation. Dungeons of Eternity on Quest cured me of that problem. I loved the game so much I played through the early nausea. I now dont get it in VR at all.
    Im mindful that just might not be possible for some. But any change to game design would have to be an optional extra (as you suggested), not the main design.

    • Ben Lang

      Glad to hear you aren't impacted by motion sickness any longer! I've used VR headsets for many years and the same triggers (smooth rotation especially) still get me.

      Is there any specific part of Dungeons of Eternity that caused discomfort initially for you but then didn't eventually? I don't recall any forced smooth rotation in that game, but it has evolved a lot since I tried it.