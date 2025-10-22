Halloween is just around the corner, so there’s no better time to test your mettle with some of the best VR horror games for Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR.

Lock the doors, latch the windows, and let your family know they shouldn’t call the police when they hear you screaming. Just blame it on our top 15 certifiably spooky VR games!

MADiSON VR (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

MADiSON VR is a terrifying psychological horror game, which is widely considered one of the most scary and disturbing VR experiences out there. With an instant camera in your virtual hands, you snap photos and develop them to solve puzzles, all the while exploring the shadows and striving to stay alive.

Note: Some users report that the Quest version isn’t well optimized, although both SteamVR and PSVR 2 versions are highly rated and don’t seem to suffer the issue.

Sclerosis – Amnesia VR Mod (Quest, PC VR)

Sclerosis is a VR mod for Amnesia: The Dark Descent (2010), offering up an extremely compelling way to experience the iconic survival horror game. The free mod, which is available for both PC VR headsets and Quest, completely redesigns controls for motion controllers, letting you physically open doors, pull levers and turn valves.

You will of course need to own a copy of the original Amnesia to play, which you can grab over on Steam.

Download it on: Itch.io for Quest and PC VR

Propagation: Paradise Hotel (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

You’re not getting the full-fat Resident Evil levels of scares or production value here, although this four-ish hour campaign offers up some terrifying thrills just the same that seem very RE-inspired. While this is a zombie shooter at its core, it takes a clear departure from zombie orthodoxy. Shooting a dead head in the noggin puts them down, but it doesn’t kill them, which makes every corpse potentially deadly no matter how many times you backtrack through the labyrinthine Paradise Hotel.

The Midnight Walk (PSVR 2, PC VR)

The Midnight Walk is like taking a stroll through Tim Burton’s mind. While gameplay isn’t the most engaging (or scary), its visuals are absolutely unique and darkly beautiful, creating an effective contrast between a Burtonesque ‘grotesque’ style and small moments of beauty thanks to strong lighting and composition. While it offers an optional VR mode, it’s just plain better in VR, if only to admire the game’s meticulous hand-made assets.

Download it on: PSVR 2 – Steam

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 1 & 2 (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

The original single-player RPG and its sequel offer up heaps of zombie gore, but also random bits and bobs worth scrounging as you craft weapons and nab supplies to keep up with the daily hordes. Physics-based melee against walkers is tense, but like the TV series, the danger also lurks in the form of warring human factions. Shoot, stab, rest and survive for another day in a grey, terrifying world.

Arizona Sunshine Remake & Arizona Sunshine 2 (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

Arizona Sunshine isn’t exactly a horror game, mostly because it puts the power to pop heads firmly in your hand, leaving little in the way of truly scary moments. Still, both the remake and the sequel are some of the most fun and engaging horror-adjacent games out there, offering up both single player or co-op play. You can play either or both, it doesn’t matter: what does though is its physics-based melee and realistic weapons, making for an immersive zombie-ganking good time that’s a little on the brighter side.

Stranger Things VR (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

Stranger Things VR is one fans of the show will surely appreciate, even if it’s not a solid 10/10. In this narrative-focused horror game, you wander through Eleven’s internal hellscape whilst navigating the real world. It can be a bit confusing at times, although Stranger Things VR is blissfully doing its own thing, which makes for an unpredictably wild ride.

The Exit 8 VR (Quest, PC VR)

If you know what you’re doing, you can beat The Exit 8 VR pretty quickly, although the real fun is finding out just how deep the rabbit hole goes in this walking simulator inspired by Japanese underground passageways, liminal spaces and Internet cult sensation ‘The Back Rooms’. If you see anything out of place, the game warns you to turn back, lest you want to suffer the wrath of the frightening anomaly within.

Download it on: Quest – Steam

Metro Awakening (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

Metro Awakening maybe didn’t live up to the hype, but it’s still a good horror shooter in its own right, as it captures the gritty, post-apocalyptic atmosphere of the Metro series in VR. This narrative-focused game forces you to scavenge, sneak, and shoot your way out of most situations, which are always tense and immersive. Yes, you’ll almost always have to power in your hands to stop mutants and rival gangs in their tracks, although there are a few genuinely terrifying levels that are indisputably terrifying.

Into the Radius 2 (Quest, PC VR, PSVR 2)

Into the Radius 2 is still in early access, so it isn’t as polished and complete as the original VR survival shooter. Again set in a realm of surreal landscapes filed with deadly entities, known as Pechorsk Anomaly, you arm yourself with realistic weapons and venture deeper into the mysteries that lie within, either solo or with a friend by your side.

Download it on: Quest – Steam

Dreadhalls (Quest, PC VR)

When Dreadhalls feels like it’s aged out of relevance, we’ll stop suggesting it. Even if the game originally came out on Samsung Gear VR in 2015, it’s still just as fresh as ever on Quest and PC VR headsets. Step inside a massive dungeon where you explore, survive, and find your way to the surface through the enemy-encrusted labyrinth. There’s no fighting, plenty of jumpscares, and only a little light to guide you.

Download it on: Quest – Steam

Cosmodread (Quest, PSVR 2, PC VR)

Cosmodread is a sci-fi horror game from the developer of Dreadhalls, which unsurprisingly invokes a lot of the same wall-wandering terror. Trapped in a dying spaceship filled with ghoulish creatures, you must find your way back to the safety of Earth. Like in Dreadhalls, you search for resources through procedurally generated room layouts. You’ll need you big boy pants too, as jumpscares are a clear and present danger.

Resident Evil 4 VR (Quest, PSVR 2)

This 20-year-old game is a blast from the past, offering a fresh chance to take on Resident Evil 4 en realidad virtual. You’ll brave the mindless cult of Spanish villagers and step into the shoes of special agent Leon S. Kennedy on his mission to rescue the U.S. President’s daughter.

Note: We’ve included both Resident Evil 4 versions here: Resident Evil 4 VR for Quest, which is the uprezzed original with native VR controls, and Resident Evil 4 Remake with VR mode, which is exclusive to PSVR 2. If you own both headsets, definitely get it on PSVR 2.

Resident Evil Village (PSVR 2)

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard isn’t available for PSVR 2, although we can thank our lucky stars that Sony at least brought PSVR 2 support to Resident Evil Village. This survival-horror adventure is completely playable in the free VR mode, putting you in the boots of Ethan Winters as you navigate a culty, sinister town in Romania. And yes, Lady Dimitrescu really does show off her height in VR, as the aristocratic mutant stands at 9 feet 6 inches tall (2.9m), including her hat and high heels.

Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire (Quest, PC VR)

This dangerous game of Operation is fraught with sleeping vampires just ready to jumpscare you to death if you so much as breathe wrong way. Silent Slayer: Vault of the Vampire in choc-full of defensive mechanisms designed to protect a particularly nasty vampire clan, tasking you with cutting fiddly wires, prying out nails, and breaking protective barriers with blood magic. Just keep those hands steady.