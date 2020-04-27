Alien: Isolation (2014) was one of the first truly good games to get support for PC VR headsets. If you’re wondering why everyone is still crazy about years later, it’ll only take you $2 to find out.

Thanks to Steam’s one-day ‘Alien Day’ sale, the landmark survival horror game Alien: Isolation is on sale for $2, making for a 95% discount off the original $40 price tag. That’s without DLC however, which can be bought in its entirety in the Alien: Isolation Collection for $12.50. That includes the base game and seven expansions.

So what’s the big deal with a six-year-old game? Oculus had first featured the title when showing off Oculus Rift DK2 back in 2014, bringing a special made-for-VR demo of the game to trade shows that, at the time, was looked to be one of the first ‘AAA’ VR games.

Although developers Creative Assembly never officially added in VR support in the full release—you won’t find a VR headset listed in supported devices on the game’s Steam page—with the simple addition of a few extra lines of code you can actually play the entire game with a SteamVR headset.

The MotherVR mod, which you drop directly into the game’s folder, is still functional (and free), so if you’re looking to experience a bit of VR history and a few atmospheric chills to go with your alien-driven game of hide and seek, there’s no better time than now.

Granted, the VR adaptation is definitely showing its age. There isn’t support for 6DOF controllers, so you can’t shoot or interact with objects like you would in modern VR titles. Cutscenes are also a bit disorientating, although these are fairly minor gripes in the grand scheme of things.

Check out some gameplay below to get a better idea of what awaits.