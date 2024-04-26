‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Finally Announced From Veteran VR Studio, Set for Late 2024

By
Ben Lang
-
9

We’ve been waiting patiently for veteran VR studio Survios to finally offer up some details on its next game, and today we finally have them. Alien: Rogue Incursion is described as a “single-player, action-horror VR game,” with an “all-new storyline full of heart-pounding action, exploration, and terrifying Xenomorphs.”

Almost two full years after Survios confirmed development on an Alien game in partnership with 20th Century Games, the studio has now confirmed the game’s title, target platforms, and release window.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is planned for a release date of “holiday 2024” (so very likely early December). The game will be released on PSVR 2 and PC VR, and for Quest our understanding is it will be exclusively available on Quest 3.

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” says TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”

  • dextrovix

    The MotherVR mod of Alien Isolation is the closest I could get to an Alien experience in VR, and as this presumably has proper hand control and immersion using it, then I’m looking forward to some terror that feels palpable. And an in-universe motion tracker in my hand, will feel better to me than any VR gun for true Alien immersion.

    But, what I’m not looking for is an Alien shooting gallery only. I want a story, I want Aliens to be scary, not just appear on screen to be shot (I’m thinking of you, Colonial Marines …).

    I have my concerns and hey, it might turn out to be great. But I can’t tell what this will look or play like, because the trailer gives away nothing of substance, other than a rough date.

  • kakek

    I notice it says Quest 3 as plateform. Not meta quest in general, but specifically quest 3.
    I’m kinda unsure if this a good move. On one hand it could arguably allow the game to look better. And it’s still better than what Asgard Wrath 2 did ( Release on quest 2, but becomes unplayable due to poor performance in hte last part. )

    On the other hand, it validate that quests product have a life cycle of 3 years. 3 f***** years for a 500$ video game product. That on the same level as gaming PC GPUs. I think it was one year ago that Zuckerberg was telling us the quest 2 would be on the market for a while ?
    I though the point of mobile VR was to offer a console-like experience. Well, console switch gen once every 7 years.

    • ViRGiN

      Oh noes, fuck Meta, valve index is 5 years old and doesn’t need an upgrade! 111

      • kakek

        Challenge : defend meta’s decision to obsolete hardware every 3 years ( max, quest 1 didn’t even last that long ), and require forking out at least 500$ every three years.
        BUT you must not use arguments that could also be used to defend PCVR over mobile VR.

        • ViRGiN

          Quest 2 was never priced at $500
          It’s a mobile vr technology that constantly evolves
          All your rambling is based off a single logo at the end of video
          One developer deciding to make Q3 exclusive does not mean Meta dropped Quest 2 “so soon”
          The recommended PC you bought for your 2019 index is nowhere near enough to actually drive games at proper settings today
          Quest 1 is still perfectly fine, games were not taken away from anyone (except few singular titles; valve took away CSGO from everyone who paid for it; yes it was a paid game at first and was replaced with crappy CS2 with half the features missing and requiring far better hardware)
          PCVR is dead anyway

          If you aren’t ready to “fork out at least $500 every three years”, just get an index. There is no Index 2, there is no valve deckard, there is no valve vr. Just buy once and be safe forever.

    • Nevets

      So you would like an out-dated mobile chipset to carry the burden of stale graphics for the large part of a decade? Personally, I would be happy with an upgrade interval of two years, though I know that wouldn’t be commercially viable. Even so – the swifter the advance of progress, the better. If I wanted my games to be held back by the lowest common denominator for many years, I’d buy from Nintendo.

      • kakek

        It would ( will ? ) alienate to many consumers and make VR a niche market of enthusiasts that can fork 500+ on new hardware every 3 years. In the name of better graphics.

        Fine, but that’s what killed PCVR.

        • ViRGiN

          PCVR was killed by valve monopoly, and gaybens loyality to one and only brand.

          PS. I do appreciate calling things the way they are, paraphrasing you did say PCVR is dead, which it absolutetly is and was for several years now.

  • This looks COOL