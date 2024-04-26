‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Finally Announced From Veteran VR Studio, Set for Late 2024

We’ve been waiting patiently for veteran VR studio Survios to finally offer up some details on its next game, and today we finally have them. Alien: Rogue Incursion is described as a “single-player, action-horror VR game,” with an “all-new storyline full of heart-pounding action, exploration, and terrifying Xenomorphs.”

Almost two full years after Survios confirmed development on an Alien game in partnership with 20th Century Games, the studio has now confirmed the game’s title, target platforms, and release window.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is planned for a release date of “holiday 2024” (so very likely early December). The game will be released on PSVR 2 and PC VR, and for Quest our understanding is it will be exclusively available on Quest 3.

“Our team at Survios are huge fans of Alien and have been building Alien: Rogue Incursion for a long time, honing our ability to pair the most technically advanced, immersive, and engaging VR experiences with best-in-class franchises,” says TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer at Survios. “This fully original story embraces all our favorite elements from 45 years of Alien, from kinetic action and heart-pounding exploration to our terrifyingly resourceful Xenomorphs that will truly make your skin crawl. We can’t wait for fans to get their hands on it this holiday season.”