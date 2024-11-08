Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to Quest later than expected, as developer Survios announced the Quest 3 version of the game is now delayed to “early next year.”

The studio announced the news in an X post, noting that both PSVR 2 and SteamVR versions of the game will still arrive on the original December 19th launch date.

Survios says the delay, which affects Quest 3 and Quest 3S, is to “ensure Alien: Rogue Incursion meets these high standards and provides the Alien VR experience that fans and players expect.” You can find the full message from Survios at the bottom of the article.

This follows the game’s first preview event, where press went hands-on with the game running on Quest 3 tethered to a PC, consequently showing off the SteamVR version. Notably, previews were promising, with previewers from IGN and UploadVR praising the game’s immersive environments, smart narrative beats, and intuitive weapons and tools.

Fitting all of those complex and necessarily lush environments into Quest 3’s comparatively more demanding performance budget however is a big sticking point for practically all VR developers, as it requires a lot more care and polish to meet those ‘AAA’ visuals fans are expecting—making the delay regrettable, if not understandable from a developer standpoint.

A single-player action-horror game, Alien: Rogue Incursion is puts you in the shoes of Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine on a dangerous mission that brings her to the uncharted planet Purdan. Accompanied by the sentient AI companion, Davis 01, you’re tasked with fighting to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility, fighting against packs of Xenomorphs along your way.

The full message from Survios follows below: