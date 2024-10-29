Some of the first hands-ons with Survios’ upcoming Alien: Rogue Incursion have emerged, revealing a promising look at one of the biggest entries in VR this year.

In case you haven’t been following along, Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to all major VR headsets this December, letting you take on the role of Zula Hendricks, a resilient former Colonial Marine with a complicated past on a dangerous mission to rescue friend and former squad mate.

Tackling the ship’s Xenomorph infestation, you fight alongside your synthetic companion Davis 01, tasking you to fight your way to the heart of the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and confront the secrets waiting within. There, we’re promised “deadly horrors” which could spell the end for humankind.

Now, a few outlets have published the first hands-on reports with Rogue Incursion.

In Leanne Butkovic’s preview for IGN, she said it “certainly had classic moments of Alien horror.” There’s no “but” there either. Butkovic goes on to praise the Rogue Incursion’s immersive environment, smart narrative beats, and intuitive weapons and tools.

It’s doesn’t appear to go too hard on wave shooter mechanics either, as Butkovic says the game “wasn’t endlessly frenetic.”

“If anything, it deliberately moves slowly in parts to spatially acclimate, to give people like me who can’t help but touch things that are laying around, a chance to explore and discover the story of this Alien property for myself,” Butkovic said.

Rogue Incursion also doesn’t appear to be the sort of experience that throws a ton of classic ancillary ‘gamer engagement’ mechanics at you. Butkovic calls it a “cinematic experience that isn’t obsessed with leveling up or unlocking map areas.”

Notably, we also learned the Xenomorphs’ pack-style hunting behavior was based on the “clever girl” Velociraptors in Jurassic Park, making for what seems like a more active game of cat and mouse, where roles are constantly switched given the mission at hand.

UploadVR’s Ian Hamilton also went hands-on with Rogue Incursion, which promises to offer an eight-hour story.

You can find video of Hamilton’s gameplay below, which includes a short interview with Survios Chief Product Officer TQ Jefferson and Writer Alex White, who talk about how Rogue Incursion fits into the franchise’s lineage, and how Xenomorphs work in this “thriller-paced” shooter.

So, while it’s clearly not Alien: Isolation (2014) replicated for the modern age of VR games, which was more about hiding from a near-invisible Xenomorph, gameplay suggests it’s definitely capable of offering up thrills.

White says Rogue Incursion was designed to “hype up the action, hype up sense of empowerment of being a soldier,” which is said to constantly “flip that power dynamic” between you and the Xenomorphs ahead.

Alien: Rogue Incursion comes out December 19th, 2024, launching simultaneously on PSVR 2, PC VR, and Quest 3 and Quest 3S (exclusively). You can pre-order now on Steam, the PlayStation Store and Horizon Store.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Nevets

    It makes little sense if you can just gun them down. In the first action thriller part of the franchise (Aliens, 1986) you had to survive rather than kill them. That's what makes them scarier.

    • ViRGiN

      Maybe they are taking inspiration from Alyx, where the proper way to kill a headcrab is to shoot it down one handed with a pistol rather than use iconic crowbar.

      • kakek

        You dedication to attacking valve in any unrelated subject and on every single thing they ever did is truly impressive.

        • ViRGiN

          Mentioning questionable design choice of one of the highest rated VR games is now attacking valve?

    • kakek

      That only applies to the first alien movie. Sequels had plenty guns. The rifle they use in alien 2 is quite iconic in itself.
      Most video games ( isolation being the exception ) showed a more classic gameplay also works with the alien franchise.

  • Gonzax

    Pretty short but it looks very well done, I'm sure it will be really good.

  • Michael Speth

    Compare the graphics to Alien: Fireteam Elite and you will see that Mobile Headsets have retarded VR. It is a shame developers continue to target garbage mobile headsets like the Quest because VR could be so much better otherwise.

    A lot of people cope and say graphics don't matter, but in VR graphics matter the most. Why do we put on a VR headset instead of playing on console, PC, switch or even mobile phones?

    The reason is immersion. And there is nothing more imersion breaking than mobile headset graphics. When a developer targets a mobile phone and then minimally ports their game to real VR systems (PSVR2 and PC), than you get the basic game with very minor graphical tweaks. The game still looks like a garbage mobile port.

    There are some exceptions to this rule but it requires a massive development studio with hundreds of people working on the game. Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge is one such game. Most of the close environments have been updated to take advantage of the superior hardware and some of the models look fantastic. There are still a few mobile hang overs like distant environmental effects but overall, the devs of Tales of the Galaxys edge really did a great job porting the game.

    The dev for Rogue Incursion is simply too small of a studio to put any real effort into their port which is obvious by this PC footage. So we are left with another mobile game that masqurades as a VR game. Most of the fanbois are too blind to see through this.

    • Runesr2

      Fully agree – and it's very hard to see dynamic shadows in anything but the prerendered trailer. Launching with no proper lighting and shadows would totally kill immersion. But let's see how it goes at launch.
      I find it humiliating feeding my RTX 3090 with games made for phone gpus, like the ultra-slow Adreno 740 in the Quest 3. And the more garbage Quest ports we buy, the more we get.

    • Storymode Chronicles

      You've got it backwards. It would be impossible for VR to have developed this far by solely relying on the tiny install base of hardcore gamers who can justify spending $4000 on a PCVR rig.

      The fact Meta was able to leverage mobile hardware at a juncture when essentially the only real compromise was graphics rather than scope and gameplay is the only thing keeping VR moving forward at the moment.

      There's nothing stopping VR developers from targeting the elite few hardcore PCVR gamers, there's simply no market there. Valve made a great product to show off its potential, but it's simply not enough to entice most people to spend that kind of cash.

      I think the best we can hope for is Meta finally separates the hardware and battery from the headset and optimizes for wireless streaming from whatever puck they can manufacture for purpose-built mobile VR, which would allow two separate hardware streams for investment/upgrades, each with a similar price to current hardware.

      At some point the convergence of capabilities will outstrip the tradeoffs. Most console gamers stopped caring about graphics upgrades around the PS4/XB1 generation, and in handhelds the Steam Deck can run almost everything fine. Mobile VR will get there in not too long.

      • Michael Speth

        Storymode Chronicles, you have it backwards. Look at Quest 1 era games like Lone Eco or Asguard's Wraith 1 and then compare them to the trash that was developed for mobile headsets (quest 2 and quest 3) like Asguard's Wraith 2. Meta has single handildy retarded the entire VR industry with their garbage hardware.

        Comparing VR to mobile gaming like the steam deck is nonsense. Because playing on the steamdeck isn't about immersion, it is about convience and playing on the go. So of course, graphics are not AS important on mobile platforms.

        VR is about immersion. If you don't care about Immersion, than why are you playing in VR to begin with? Just have a better experience with flat screen games where the platform is designed to be more comfortable than strapping on the meta garbage with horrible erognomics to your face. Steamdeck and Nintendo switch battery life is superior to quest anyways.

        Sony is one of the few still keeping real VR gaming alive. There are amazing real VR games on PSVR2 and with the PC adapter the rare good PC experience can be had as well.

        But it is difficult getting developers to target real VR because they see the Meta Install base and falsely think their game can make it there. But the vast majority of Quest 2 headsets lay idle in the closet because most people realize Quest 2 was garbage. Meta doesn't have the forced lockdowns to aid their sales with their Quest 3S so the install base will continue to decline.

        • Storymode Chronicles

          Asgard’s Wrath 2 got better reviews than the first, and Lone Echo never released for Quest but there’s nothing gameplay-wise that couldn’t be ported.

          I’ve been playing VR games since the Oculus kickstarter, and graphics have never been nearly as important as quality of optics and tracking for immersion. There are plenty of cartoony games I’ve lost myself in, to say nothing of purely arcade experiences like Beat Saber and Tetris.

          The biggest game at the moment is Gorilla Tag. Think about that. A game that’s success rests solely on innovative locomotion mechanics and social interaction, using about 25 polygons to vaguely approximate an environment to play with those mechanics and socialize in.

          I also can’t think of a single killer app for the PSVR2. I bought the first and enjoyed it, Quest-level graphics and all, and I might have bought this one instead of a PC if they had ported Alyx to it, but there’s simply not much to recommend it and Sony has all but completely abandoned development for it.

          Cost is the number one barrier. Mass adoption only occurs at impulse purchase prices. The experience of VR simply is not that attractive to demand premium prices. I know people that have been to high end VR arcades and said “meh”. It’s just not for everyone, even at the state of the art.

          There’s also the real issue of cords, and ease of use. A discrete wireless unit is just a much more attractive proposition. Any barrier to entry strips off massive numbers of users, and these are very real barriers. PCVR is not a turn-key experience, it’s for advanced users. Targeting mobile hardware will continue to be the norm for these reasons, that’s just the way it is. Market-wise it’s far more important that something runs on the Quest than on PC right now.

          I get some of your criticisms in terms of ambition, but I do think they’ll be mitigated in the near-term, 5 to 10 years. The Quest 3 and 3S are by all accounts selling quite well, and much better than PSVR2. That form factor is the future, it just is. Hopefully they do separate the processing and battery from the headset as I said, that should significantly boost performance, usability and upgradability.

          But we are at the mercy of the convergence rate between PC and mobile experiences regardless. There already aren’t any major constrictions in gameplay or scale/scope. I just don’t think most people find graphics to be as major a hold up for immersion as you do.

          Handing people a Gear VR looking at a simply rendered brontosaurus got just as many oohs and ahs as handing them RTX Alyx on pancake lenses for me. The fundamental experience itself is just so immersive to begin with. Intuitive mechanics and comfort remain the biggest hurdles by far.

          • Michael Speth

            Why do you think Asguard's Wraith 2 reviewed better than Asguard's Wraith 1? That is because reviewers expectations for VR games has sunk based on the years between those games being innodated with Meta Quest garbage.

            According to steam charts, Gorilla tag only has about 1k concurrent players. That isn't by far the 'biggest VR game'.

            Gran Turismo 7 is by far a much better VR game and will certainly have more players racing daily than the 1k Gorilla tag.

            You cannot think of a single killer app on the PSVR2 b/c you don't own one so obviously wouldn't know.

            A few Killer Apps on PSVR2 off the top of my head:

            * Horizon Call of the Mountain
            * GT7
            * Resident Evil 4 & 7 (if you are into RE games)
            * Star Wars Tales from the Galaxy's Edge
            * Synapse

            Sony did not stop development of the PSVR2. That is a blatent Meta Quest Subservisive Propaganda lie!

            It is trivial to defeat this anti-sony subserve propaganda by simply looking at the PSVR2 blog posts. Sony didn't aboden anything. How do people like yourself believe these stupid lies?

            Ease of use is certainly a factor when buying a headset. No wire, means you need to remember to charge your headset and controllers. No wires also means your headset can easily fall flat within a few hours of play. This will only get worse over time if they attempt to cram in more CPU/GPU power (unless you start straping massive batteries to your body – which again is not convient).

            Having batteries on your head increase weight and having the CPU/GPU on the headset generates unwanted heat.

            There are so many technical issues with the Meta Quest Garbage headsets that will put off people. That is why the vast majority of Quest 2's simply sit in the closet. It is garbage ware.

            Handing people a Gear VR is fine for 5 minutes. If you try to get them to use it for 30 minutes, they will feel sick due to only having 3dof tracking. That was the major failure with google cardboard around that time.

            Graphics is an important factor to keep people in the headset. Comfort is also important and the Quest 2, 3 and 3S stock are really garbage headstraps. Meta simply doesn't care about their customers health or money.

            Anyone wanting to use the Quest line for more than a few hours will be spending heaps of money on comfort and battery. Why do that when you could have spent on a superior headset like the PSVR2 … probably because they don't understand the fundamental issues with the Quest 2,3 and 3S line.

    • Andrew Jakobs

      It's a shame developers target a garbage PSVR2 headset, waste of money due to too few players…

      you really need to get your head out of your ass if you think mobile headsets are immersion breaking. That freaking cable of the PSVR2 is much more immersion breaking.

      • ApocalypseShadow

        Really sad post. Especially when owning a losing headset that's the Pico. The want to be Quest headset with no games. The PS VR 2 pretty much craps all over that purchase you made. At least Sony made GT7 and Horizon. What quality game did Byte dance make for Pico? Nothing. PC has a high quality exclusive game. PS VR 2 has a high quality VR game. Quest has one its own like Batman. Then, there's Pico. Receiving scraps with no quality exclusive. No big in house developer. You basically have to use it for PC to have anything.

        See? Anyone can trash a headset. You say a thin cable can break immersion. Having no games really breaks immersion to even buy trash like the Pico. PS VR 2 spits all over that nonsense and it has sold less hardware but has better games. And no. I don't own it. I just wanted to give you a taste of the nonsense you're spewing.