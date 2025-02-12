A big sale on PSVR 2 pushed the headset’s holiday sales volume on Amazon US higher than might have been expected, selling nearly five times more than last year.

PSVR 2’s Black Friday and holiday sale brought a huge 42% discount on the Horizon bundle of the headset, dropping the US price from $550 to $350.

Predictably, the sale increased the sales volume of the headset, but by even more than one might have expected. PSVR 2 saw nearly five times the peak sales volume on Amazon US during the 2024 holiday season as it did in 2023.

Granted , it’s important to note that the headset didn’t get any particularly big sales in the 2023 holiday season. But still, one might be inclined to think that if you cut the price of something by 50%, then you would expect to sell 50% more than you would have otherwise. In this case, we can see that PSVR 2 has a far different relationship between price and sales.

In 2024, Sony started the sale ahead of Black Friday and kept it running well into the new year. The sale lasted so long that it seems the company may have been trying to sell off stock, perhaps because it has a new SKU on the way (like a new bundle or lower cost redesign). While some have suggested that Sony could be losing faith in the headset and trying to do a firesale before discontinuing it, we think it’s likely the company continues to offer the headset at least until its next console cycle, even if it doesn’t put much weight behind it in the meantime.