A big sale on PSVR 2 pushed the headset’s holiday sales volume on Amazon US higher than might have been expected, selling nearly five times more than last year.

PSVR 2’s Black Friday and holiday sale brought a huge 42% discount on the Horizon bundle of the headset, dropping the US price from $550 to $350.

Predictably, the sale increased the sales volume of the headset, but by even more than one might have expected. PSVR 2 saw nearly five times the peak sales volume on Amazon US during the 2024 holiday season as it did in 2023.

Granted, it’s important to note that the headset didn’t get any particularly big sales in the 2023 holiday season. But still, one might be inclined to think that if you cut the price of something by 50%, then you would expect to sell 50% more than you would have otherwise. In this case, we can see that PSVR 2 has a far different relationship between price and sales.

In 2024, Sony started the sale ahead of Black Friday and kept it running well into the new year. The sale lasted so long that it seems the company may have been trying to sell off stock, perhaps because it has a new SKU on the way (like a new bundle or lower cost redesign). While some have suggested that Sony could be losing faith in the headset and trying to do a firesale before discontinuing it, we think it’s likely the company continues to offer the headset at least until its next console cycle, even if it doesn’t put much weight behind it in the meantime.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Azurewrath

    I do hope they announce a permanent price cut for PSVR2, it deserves these sales numbers (and higher obviously). Great hardware but crickets software wise. I don't even mind that as long as continued great 3rd party support keeps coming.

    • blahblahblahblah

      I know a few indie devs who wanted to port to PSVR2 but Sony requires you to have a static IP address, the submission process takes months and then you have to pay $2k for a Unity Pro license.

      • Azurewrath

        Dang, it's always bad to hear that, indie devs are the lifeline of VR right now so the more the merrier. I do hope both parties makes things easier since VR2 game sales are pretty strong in terms of attach rate.

  • guest

    Conspicuously absent in this article is any mention of the ability now to use Sony’s Official PSVR 2 Adapter for PC VR.

    • Rayza

      That will account for an absolutely tiny amount of sales, it doesn't even support most of it's best features on PC.

      • MadHenGSH

        I'm not so sure about that..lots of ppl just want a cheap replacement for the Reverb G2 that bricked by microshit, even tho there is no HDR and eye tracking.

  • 石雨濛

    Sony is in the business of making money – so they cannot afford to cut prices for too long unlike Meta.

    Meta is in the buises of reprogramming society and surveillance. Meta lost 6 billion in the past Quarter – where does Meta get billions to lose every month?

    • Rayza

      Is that an actual question? Obviously from advertising on their huge social media platforms.

      • 石雨濛

        It is an actual question. Could the funding possibly be coming from the USA Government, Israel, CIA, FBI, Five-Eyes etc?

  • eadVrim

    On PC it is a high immersive headset with a shi*y tracking