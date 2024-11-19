‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Gets New Story Trailer Ahead of December Release on PSVR 2 & PC VR

By
Scott Hayden
-
4

Ahead of Alien: Rogue Incursion’s December launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR, developer Survios released a new story trailer that delves deeper into the protagonist Zula Hendricks’ story on LV-354, aka ‘Purdan’.

What happened to Zula’s friend and former squad mate on Purdan? What deadly experiments have the researchers at this facility been messing with?

Those are some of the questions the new story trailer raises. While the answer is most definitely “Xenomorphs”, Survios is showing off a fair bit of new game footage following Zula and her android companion Davis 01 as they make their way to the planet to meet with Zula’s former squad mate, Ben Carver.

And as no surprise to anyone, the pair inevitably find themselves in a fight for survival against the aliens lurking within, which notably hunt in packs like the Velociraptors seen in Jurassic Park (1993).

“One of our early creative decisions was that whatever happened on Purdan had already happened. Zula is stepping into the aftermath of some event that has left Castor’s Cradle – the research facility – infested with horrifying Xenomorphs,” Survios Chief Product Officer TQ Jefferson says. “Picking up the story after the facility has been compromised allows us to jump right into the suspense and action.”

Alien: Rogue Incursion is headed to PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets on December 19th, with its Quest 3 and Quest 3S release set to follow sometime in early 2025. You can pre-order now on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Horizon Store.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • SO looking forward to this one. Alien: Isolation is still one of my favorite VR experiences.

    • dextrovix

      Alien: Isolation, with native DK2 then MotherVR mod, has been played through I'd say 15 times since release by me. I adore it.

      I will buy this no question on PCVR, but I can't see how it'll achieve the suspense of A.I. when I'll have the guns which can put the Xenomorphs down- I assume the 'hunting in packs' might mean it becomes a challenge that way and maybe being tight on ammo might stop you going in full Vasquez…?

      Looking at style, Isolation got the retro-future spot on, but the look of that Rogue dropship didn't particularly look in the same vein, which even the new Alien Romulus design got pretty accurately- so the jury is still out for me on that aspect.

      However, having real component like the motion tracker in my VR hands is certainly on my bucket list, so I know I'll find something to enjoy here. And who can turn down a pulse rifle when you have one…?

  • Hussain X

    Trailer looks fantastic. If at least 50% of VR owners buy a copy of these recent big VR games, we'd be getting more of these big games. I'm hoping with the Quest 3 release and these big games, past and present, it really pushes VR forward like a hockey stick growth. It's like everything is coming together for this holiday season (it already was with Quest 2 but this is going to another level).

    • dextrovix

      As it will be out first on PCVR I'll buy it next month, but I will get it for Quest 3 too because I do want more titles to play for true portability that don't need a PC in tow!