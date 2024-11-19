‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ Gets New Story Trailer Ahead of December Release on PSVR 2 & PC VR

Ahead of Alien: Rogue Incursion’s December launch on PSVR 2 and PC VR, developer Survios released a new story trailer that delves deeper into the protagonist Zula Hendricks’ story on LV-354, aka ‘Purdan’.

What happened to Zula’s friend and former squad mate on Purdan? What deadly experiments have the researchers at this facility been messing with?

Those are some of the questions the new story trailer raises. While the answer is most definitely “Xenomorphs”, Survios is showing off a fair bit of new game footage following Zula and her android companion Davis 01 as they make their way to the planet to meet with Zula’s former squad mate, Ben Carver.

And as no surprise to anyone, the pair inevitably find themselves in a fight for survival against the aliens lurking within, which notably hunt in packs like the Velociraptors seen in Jurassic Park (1993).

“One of our early creative decisions was that whatever happened on Purdan had already happened. Zula is stepping into the aftermath of some event that has left Castor’s Cradle – the research facility – infested with horrifying Xenomorphs,” Survios Chief Product Officer TQ Jefferson says. “Picking up the story after the facility has been compromised allows us to jump right into the suspense and action.”

Alien: Rogue Incursion is headed to PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets on December 19th, with its Quest 3 and Quest 3S release set to follow sometime in early 2025. You can pre-order now on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and Horizon Store.