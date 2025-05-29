In a twist that promises to make the inevitable Palmer Luckey documentary even more dramatic, Palmer Luckey’s military tech company Anduril has now officially partnered with Meta to build “the world’s best AR and VR systems for the US military.”

Luckey founded Oculus in 2012, the company whose Rift headset was the spark that rebooted the modern era of VR. As a rapidly growing startup, Oculus attracted the attention of Meta (at the time Facebook), which acquired the company in 2014 for more than $2 billion. Luckey continued in VR under Meta’s roof for several years but was eventually pushed out of the company due to backlash over his politics. After leaving Meta, Luckey went on to found Anduril, a tech-defense startup which itself went on to achieve a multi-billion valuation.

Unsurprisingly, given Luckey’s background, Anduril itself has been developing XR tech alongside more traditional military products like drones and sensors. In February, Anduril announced that it was taking over Microsoft’s beleaguered Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program, which seeks to produce AR helmets for the United States Army.

An early version of the IVAS helmet | Image courtesy Microsoft

Now Anduril says it’s working in concert with Meta to build “the world’s best AR and VR systems for the US military.”

“Anduril and Meta are partnering to design, build, and field a range of integrated XR products that provide warfighters with enhanced perception and enable intuitive control of autonomous platforms on the battlefield,” the announcement reads. “The capabilities enabled by the partnership will draw on more than a decade of investment by both companies in advanced hardware, software, and artificial intelligence. The effort has been funded through private capital, without taxpayer support, and is designed to save the U.S. military billions of dollars by utilizing high-performance components and technology originally built for commercial use.”

“I am glad to be working with Meta once again.” says Luckey. “Of all the areas where dual-use technology can make a difference for America, this is the one I am most excited about. My mission has long been to turn warfighters into technomancers, and the products we are building with Meta do just that.”

Both Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and CTO Andrew “Boz” Bosworth—who were publicly at odds with Luckey following his prior ousting from Meta—both provided quotes as part of the announcement, further cementing a renewed relationship between Meta and Luckey.

Oculus & Anduril founder Palmer Luckey (left) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) pose for a new image demonstrating their renewed relationship | Image courtesy Palmer Luckey

Thus far it sounds like the work between the companies will largely be around the headset that’s being built for the IVAS project, a $20 billion program to build an AR helmet for ground soldiers. Initially headed by Microsoft, Anduril has purportedly taken a leading role over project, and has now tapped Meta to bring some of its technology to the battlefield.

Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: IMHO there is barely any technical overlap between Anduril and Meta/MRL that would allow for any synergy gains from such a cooperation, but it may help Meta to face off current attempts to break up the company by making their XR research a matter of "national security", and aligning the company (even) more with the current US government.

    Color me skeptical. There isn't a lot those two could really benefit from each other. Meta is obviously trying to grow a huge audience to compete with Apple and Google in the future XR market, targeting mostly the low cost market with very affordable HMDs and smart glasses, paid for by Facebook and Instagram ads that generate 98% of Meta's revenue. Anduril is a defense industry-only company specializing on surveillance tech, esp. autonomous drones, and software that helps to analyze and visualize lots of data coming in from lots of different sources/devices, and like pretty much all military tech at the opposite end of the price scale, obscenely expensive.

    Anduril doesn't produce/sell any VR/XR HMDs at all. They used Oculus HMDs for visualization with their Lattice software during a 2020 demonstration for the US Air Force, but Lattice usually just runs on regular flat displays. Their primary contribution to IVAS seems to be software. The HMDs used will still be ruggedized derivates of Microsoft's Hololens, a see-through HMD that got a lot of flack during field tests both due to bad performance and being so bright that it made the wearer an easy target.

    There is almost no overlap in what Meta and Anduril currently offer, besides both doing some things in VR, and in the far future hoping to get to light and usable see-through "smart glasses" with very different use cases. So I'm somewhat inclined to assume that the purpose of this partnership is more about politics than technical cooperation.

    Of course Luckey will love that Meta now works with him again on XR after having been fired in 2017, and access to MRL with lots of XR prototypes might help Anduril in the future. Meta doesn't have a lot to gain technically, they don't even need military budgets to pay for research. But they are currently in a lot of trouble regarding monopolistic behavior, with the FTC urging the judge in the trial that ended yesterday to order Meta to break-up in his ruling expected later this year.

    Meta already split off the XR business from Facebook to "Meta Platforms, Inc." in preparation of a potential split, but they now have an urgent need to argue that breaking up the company would be very bad for everyone. It is quite hard to convince a judge or department of defense that separating Facebook/Instagram money from MRL burning through USD 10B+ each year could be harmful, when all they produce is consumer HMDs mostly used for video games plus some smart glasses.

    It might be easier to argue that these very expensive developments are important to national security and US dominance in the future field of war. Esp. when this is done in cooperation with a defense company that is very popular with the current administration, and got started with border surveillance systems, given that immigration gets an extreme amount of political attention by the ruling party. And who's founder got kicked out of Facebook for financially supporting a group that wanted to use online trolling as an "innovative way" to promote Donald Trump, while Facebook as a company was trying to keep the online trolling in check on their platform.

    So this cooperation could be seen as Meta making it indispensable in its current form, and another step towards a company policy more aligned with the current US government. Which can only help in their attempts to prevent getting broken up.
  • This is totally unexpected

  • Orogogus

    The misplaced apostrophe in the article's title… bothers me? Makes me sad? Something a notch down from that, but it really ought to be fixed. To partner: I partner, you partner, we partner, he/she/it partners, they partner. Apostrophes are only rarely used for the plural form, and I think never for the third person singular present tense.