‘Ancient Dungeon’ for PSVR 2 Gets Long-awaited Multiplayer Co-op Mode

Ancient Dungeon VR, the rogue-lite dungeon crawler, just got an update on PSVR 2 that finally brings multiplayer co-op to the game.

Initially launched in 2021 on Steam Early Access and the now-defunct App Lab for Quest, Ancient Dungeon was designed as a single player experience, taking you through 20+ hours of twisting dungeons for physics-based combat against blocky wizards, skeletons and other classic D&D-inspired foes.

While Quest and the SteamVR version gained four-player co-op in mid-2024, unfortunately this didn’t include the PSVR 2 version at the time, which launched on that platform in December 2023.

Now, the game’s creator Eric Thullen has released the long-awaited multiplayer update for PSVR 2, allowing up to four players to take on the game’s procedurally-generated dungeons, traps and enemies in co-op mode.

In a Reddit Q&A, Thullen says cross-play isn’t currently supported across any of the game’s various platforms, however the indie dev has confirmed that cross-play with Quest and PC VR “will be coming at a later date.”

Ancient Dungeon is one of VR’s biggest indie success stories, initially gaining traction thanks to its successful Kickstarter in 2020, and later releasing a very well-received beta version that garnered over 1,000 reviews, giving it a score of [4.8/5].

Now, nearly five years later, the game continues to pump out regular updates, including things like new weapons, cosmetics, insight upgrades, dungeon floors, and relics—all of which Thullen’s team is putting in place before the game’s big 1.0 release, which the team says in a Steam update is still “a ways to go.”

You can find Ancient Dungeon VR across Steam for PC VR headsets, the Horizon Store for Quest, and the PlayStation Store for PSVR 2, priced at $20.