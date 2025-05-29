One of Quest’s Most Popular Multiplayer Games ‘Animal Company’ Gets PvP Shooter Update

Animal Company, the social VR game for Quest, just got a little more chaotic with the release of its new ‘Arena Mode’ update, finally bringing a shooting experience to one of Quest’s most popular free-to-play multiplayer games.

Separate from Animal Company’s classic extraction-style ‘Adventure Mode’, which was inspired by Lethal Company (2023), Arena Mode now adds a 6v6 shooting experience to the game for the first time.

Inspired by Minecraft’s ‘Bed Wars’ mode, Animal Company’s new Arena Mode gives each team a base to defend and a large battlefield in the middle to fight it out with pistols, shotguns, and pickaxes. The objective: destroy the enemy’s ore before they can destroy yours. Ammo is infinite, so expect a lot of spraying a praying.

Arena Mode follows a steady stream of updates to the game, including its recent Tech Tree, Mining, and the Planetarium content drops. The studio has also recently pushed out new maps to its Adventure Mode, including The Office, as well as a Parkour Tower for some high-stakes exploring.

That said, Animal Company has built a good amount of momentum since its initial launch on Quest last July, recently nabbing the number one spot on Quest’s top-earners chart by overthrowing long-time F2P hit Gorilla Tag. And it’s still number the number one earner on Quest today, according to Meta’s most recent weekly chart.

You can grab Animal Company on the Horizon Store for Quest 2 and above for free.