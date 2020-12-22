When you’re not playing with Oculus Quest 2, chances are it’s plopped on a desk and connected to a charging cable. Now, China-based electronics manufacturer Anker just launched a new charging dock that aims to take the fuss out of topping up the batteries on your Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers.

The charging dock launched today on at Anker.com , Oculus.com , and Amazon.com for $87. At the time of this writing, it appears the first shipment of docks has already gone out of stock. Pre-orders on Anker and Oculus can be found with January 22nd shipping.

The dock includes two 1800mAH alkaline rechargeable batteries for use in both Touch controllers. After inserting the rechargeable batteries and swapping out the battery covers, simply pop the Touch controllers into the left and right sides of the dock to start charging.

Not only providing a place for Quest 2 to rest when not in use, the dock also integrates magnetic USB-C connector snaps, so the headset itself can charge as soon as it’s nestled in. The whole process is said to take 2.5 hours for both controllers and headset.

Dock Specifications:

USB-C Input: 5.0V/9.0V DC

Magnetic USB-C Output: 5.0V/3.0A, 9.0V/2.0A

Controller Charging Ports: 1.8V/0.9A × 2

Rechargeable Batteries for Touch controllers: 1.2V/1800mAh × 2

If you’re looking for a quick solution in the meantime (and maybe some cheapish stocking stuffers), definitely grab some rechargeable AA batteries and battery charger: you’ll always use them whether you have the dock or not.

As for headset charging, you can also buy a set of USB-C magnetic cables on Amazon for as little as $13, which will equally work with all of your USB-C mobile devices. Although these solutions are less convenient than an all-in-one dock, it should remove some of the friction of charging your kit and jumping into VR for hours of fun.