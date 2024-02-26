Apple announced that its Major League Soccer Season Pass (through Apple TV) will include new immersive video content covering the 2023 playoffs.

Apple TV is the exclusive provider of online Major League Soccer broadcasts via the MLS Season Pass subscription. The company recently announced the kickoff of the 2024 MLS Season. It will include new Apple Immersive Video footage with content from the league’s 2023 playoff series.

“Coming soon,” the company says, “all Apple Vision Pro users can experience the best of the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs with the first-ever sports film captured in Apple Immersive Video. Viewers will feel every heart-pounding moment in 8K 3D with a 180-degree field of view and Spatial Audio that transports them to each match.”

This will add to the company’s small handful of Apple Immersive Video content that first became available at the headset’s launch. Some of that content is available for free, but most requires an Apple TV+ subscription.

SEE ALSO
'Stranger Things VR' Review – Artful But Boring Brand Engagement

It’s unclear exactly what the new Apple Immersive MLS content will cover. It could be full games, game summaries, or just highlights of key moments throughout the playoffs. It’s implied, but not quite clear, if the MLS Season Pass is required to view the new content, or if it will become available to “all Apple Vision Pro users” as the statement reads. We’ve reached out to Apple for clarification.

The 2024 MLS Season Pass is priced at $15 per month or $100 for the season, or for Apple TV+ subscribers, $13 per month or $80 for the season.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    For those wondering why Apple goes for soccer instead of (American) football for an HMD only released in the US so far: Apple has been talking about sport streaming rights with numerous leagues, not primarily for AVP, but for regular (high bandwidth) AppleTV+ use, as have other digital giants like Google, Amazon or Meta. They also talked to the NFL in 2022, but apparently the NFL didn’t want to negotiate about formats that didn’t exist yet, like AVP Immersive Video. So Apple backed out of the deal and entered a 10 years, USD 2.5bn partnership with Mayor League Soccer that includes developing “future types of broadcasting.”

    Those future types will be based on work by NextVR, who Apple bought in 2020 for USD 100mn. NextVR had offered 180° live sport and event streaming on early HMDs like Gear VR/Oculus Go, partnering with the NFL from 2015-2020. Before the acquisition, NextVR was working on 6DoF light field recording. Lightfield cameras use many small lenses recording the image from slightly different perspectives. From this the final image/light field is reconstructed, allowing the user (limited) 6DoF movement within the recording, compared to just 3DoF head rotation with typical 180°/360° stereoscopic video.

  • Dragon Marble

    Some of that content is available for free, but most requires an Apple TV+ subscription.

    I have watched all the available immersive videos without a subscription. Did I miss anything?

  • Foreign Devil

    From my limited experience with 180 degree 3D high def VR in Quest 3. I think well placed, high quality VR cams on the sports field is going to be a HUGE hit for the wealthy sports fan, on the super high quality screens of Vision Pro. Its going to beat any seat in the stadium for immersion in the game. And I’m not even a sports fan (I love watching music concerts in this format).