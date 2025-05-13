Apple is reportedly developing a new chip for an upcoming pair of smart glasses which is aiming to compete with Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, according to a recent Bloomberg report from Mark Gurman.

Apple’s smart glasses chip is reportedly based on the low-energy processors used in Apple Watches, which are being optimized for power efficiency and the ability to control multiple cameras.

The report maintains production of the chip is expected to start by late 2026 or 2027, positioning the device for a market launch within the next two years. Apple’s long-time chips partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is expected to handle production.

“Apple is currently exploring non-AR [smart] glasses that use cameras to scan the surrounding environment and rely on AI to assist users,” Gurman says. “That would make the device similar to the Meta product, though Apple is still figuring out the exact approach it wants to take. The iPhone maker also needs its own artificial intelligence technology to vastly improve before the company can roll out a compelling AI-centric device.”

As for Apple’s continued augmented reality efforts, Bloomberg reported in April that Apple CEO Tim Cook “cares about nothing else” than beating Meta to market with a pair of AR glasses, representing a multi-year challenge that goes far beyond creating a pair of smart glasses.

In short, smart glasses like Meta Ray-Ban Glasses can play audio, take pictures, make phone calls, and access a voice assistant. The latest version of the device, released in 2023, has been so successful though, Meta is reportedly set to release the next generation of the device to include a single heads-up display.

Meanwhile, the sort of all-day AR glasses companies like Apple, Google and Meta are hoping to build go several steps further. AR glasses overlay digital content onto the real-world, blending virtual objects or information with the physical environment through transparent displays, requiring more advanced sensors, displays, optics, processors, batteries, and cooling management to achieve.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Apple has the technology to make this happen, but Meta now has a multi-year head start; this may not help Meta at all if they fumble up user data privacy, and the path they recently started walking along is somewhat unsettling in this regard.

    Meta has to be really careful here. The Ray-Ban smart glasses turned out to be sort of a surprise hit, selling more than 2M despite being limited to voice only, and are apparently the best selling product in Ray-Ban/Luxottica stores. Apple has some advantages as they can push the integration with iPhones and already have ultra-low power silicon and watchOS from the Apple watch to base this on, but they are no doubt playing catch-up.

    Meta has a multi-year head start. This doesn't amount to a lot with VR headsets, because those turned out to be a niche product even among gamers. visionOS and AndroidXR could still easily outgrow Horizon OS by leveraging their existing billions strong user bases. Meta's current lead could count a lot more for an actual mass market product, and smart glasses now see adaption by regular customers instead of only the nerds. So Meta is well positioned in smart glasses, which is even more astonishing considering their horrible reputation regarding user data privacy, and smart glasses being very intrusive devices.

    But this is also where Meta could easily run everything into the ground: they recently announced the Live AI feature that will basically always listen instead of waiting for the user to first activate it with the "Hello Meta" phrase. Initially it will be opt in, but it may become obligatory. This would also require the cameras to always be on, and they consider no longer having the white LED on the glasses indicating the recording to others. And one of the new features is automatic facial recognition, giving the wearer extra information about anybody acquaintances they meet. That may be only the name they forgot, but could be a lot more, incl. real world location tracking.

    Basically Meta are turning Ray-Ban Meta glasses users into walking surveillance cameras. This may be straight up illegal in certain regions. For example facial recognition in public is prohibited in the EU, you aren't even allowed to record people in public spaces if individuals can be identified this way, and there are very strict limits for what surveillance cameras are allowed to see even on private property.

    But "inspired" by political changes, Meta has moved towards the dark side in recent months, cancelling 3rd party fact checking, removing moderation, forcing more political content into feeds for the sake of higher engagement, and took away power from Facebook's ethics and supervision teams that were put in place after previous data breach and abuse scandals exactly to prevent more user privacy neglect.

    Other than the forced Facebook account requirement for Quest 2, which pissed off Oculus users and was later reverted, so far most of this has barely impacted XR. And Meta was very careful with introducing camera access on Quest or gathering even anonymized usage data to avoid any privacy concerns. But now that they finally have an XR product the mainstream seems to accept, they are throwing caution to the wind and again follow an "anything goes" policy.

    And this could backfire horribly. If they gamble away the little bit of earned trust, and people realize that anyone wearing Meta Ray-Ban glasses can automatically identify them, by either uploading their image to Meta servers for analysis, or reporting the result of onboard recognition, without even a visual hint that the cameras are currently active, Meta smart glasses users will be branded the new glassholes in no time and be kicked out of public places.

    And Apple with a hard earned reputation of defending user privacy even against government players will be more than happy to pick up the pieces. They have (correctly) convinced a lot of people that free products from Google and Meta mean you/your data is the product. So far this was "only" about you online behavior. Smart glasses extend that to the real world, and if people get the impression that Meta is continuing with its sheer endless data hoarding, tracking and profiling in areas where simply logging out won't help, it won't matter that they had a multi-year advantage and popular products long before Apple. The one thing you mustn't mess up in smart glasses is privacy, technology and convenience benefits are often secondary, as Google already learned with Google Glass.

  • Deckard & Moohan's releases this year is spurring Meta
    to have some kinda hardware to show at Connect ….

    Cook is reportedly "hellbent" on producing consumer AR glasses before Meta …..

    And now we have this, on top of everything else.

    It is PRECISELY this that's meant when it's said: "Competition is good for EVERYBODY" ….

    [] ^ )

    • STL

      Loving it!

  • STL

    I want smart glasses that tell me who the guy is standing in front of me, smiling and saying, ‘Good to see you again!’ That would be worth my bucks.