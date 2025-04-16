Apple is rumored to be working on two versions of Vision Pro, however a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman alleges the Cupertino tech giant is aiming to beat Meta to the punch with a pair of AR glasses.

Citing someone with knowledge of the matter, the report maintains Apple CEO Tim Cook has put development of AR glasses as a top priority, as the company plans to release such a device before Meta.

“Tim cares about nothing else,” the source told Bloomberg. “It’s the only thing he’s really spending his time on from a product development standpoint.”

Creating the sort of all-day AR glasses Apple is aiming for is still a multi-year challenge though. Packing in high-resolution displays, a powerful chip and a high-density (but very small) battery for all-day power represents a number of technical challenges. And creating such a device at a consumer price point is arguably the biggest of them all.

Meta’s Orion AR Glasses | Image courtesy Meta

While Apple is reticent to go on record, Meta has been fairly transparent with its XR roadmap. In late 2024, Meta unveiled its Orion AR glasses, which the company hopes will lead to the productization of such a device before 2030, and priced “at least in the space of phone, laptop territory.” For now, Orion costs Meta somewhere in the neighborhood of $10,000 per unit, largely owing to its custom silicon carbide waveguide optics.

Pimax Updates Prices in Response to US-China Trade War, Using Software Subscription to Absorb Costs

And although Orion itself isn’t being productized right away, Meta is well on its way in the XR space, having not only produced multiple generations of Quest standalone headsets, but also its Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, which are laying foundation for its AR glasses of the near future.

The smart glasses, built in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, have been very successful too—so much so that Meta is reportedly preparing a next generation of the device which will include a monoscopic heads-up display. Granted, those aren’t augmented reality glasses, but rather still smart glasses. You can learn more about the differences between the two here.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, Image courtesy Meta, EssilorLuxottica

For now, Gurman maintains Apple is working on new versions of Apple Watch and AirPods which will be embedded with AI-enabled cameras, however the Fruit Company is still internally debating whether to counter Meta with a pair of smart glasses of their own.

According to Gurman, Apple has been developing such a device designed to work with Siri and Apple Visual Intelligence, although the company is unsure whether it will allow the glasses to actually capture media, owing to the company’s stance on user privacy.

This follows a wider leadership shakeup at Apple, reported by Bloomberg last month, which also saw Apple’s Vision Products Group (VPG) redistributed across the company.

Tasked with developing Vision Pro, VPG was initially created in 2023, which notably departed from its “functional” management structure introduced by Steve Jobs in the early ’90s. Essentially, this puts Vision Pro’s product development back in line with the company’s other hardware, including iPhone, iPad, etc.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • xyzs

    Of course. AR Glasses is the smartphone final form evolution.
    Zuck understood that very early. Apple knows it too.

    In 25 years, grabbing a rectangular smartphone from pocket and type stuff with the thumb will be like having a Nokia 3310 today.

    Tech is far from achieving that goal today, but the goal remains very obvious and clear.

    • XRC

      Very prescient examples of daily ar glasses in Hulu's "The first" with Sean Penn about the mars landing.

      as someone using VR a while now (since early 90's) the AR challenge is not something I expect to see solved in an affordable consumer package until 2030's

      • xyzs

        Yep, 5 years will come faster than people think and by then, AR still won't be mainstream at all.

        For this to happen, they need to make huge improvement in MicroLED tech and manufacturing processes, and improve glass display regarding homogeneity/fov/dimming systems/varifocal systems/weight/look/privacy. Then improve battery efficiency a ton more, and shrink SoC and component into less than a few milliliters packages, that's a lot lot lot to do…..

        But when it here, it's an almost infinite cash flow.

        • Superconductors will play a HUGE part in creating
          the AR glasses that everyone thinks of when they think of "AR glasses".

  • flynnstigator

    Apple needs to play to its strengths. Let Meta shoot first and learn from their mistakes. Apple has almost never been the first to market, they’ve just been the first to integrate new products and features smoothly into their ecosystem. Trying to change that now would be a mistake, IMO.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: The technology for attractive AR glasses may not be ready (for years), but Tim Cook is running out of time if he wants to introduce a revolutionary new product category during his reign at Apple, so it has to happen now.

    The technology may not be ready for AR glasses attractive to the mass market for years, but Tim Cook has a problem: he is already 64 years old and has headed Apple since Steve Jobs passed away in 2011. The only new product category that Apple launched since then is the Apple Watch, the development of which had already begun under Jobs.

    Cook is very far from the egomaniac that a lot of tech CEOs seem to be, but I'm pretty sure that he is still annoyed that many people see him as an unimaginative place holder. Which is historically very unfair. Jobs himself hired Cook in 1998 for his supply chain expertise just a year after he himself had returned to Apple. Since then Cook had a major impact on Apple's success by streamlining sales and production, getting Apple very favorable deals and allowing for their high margin. If Steve Jobs made Apple cool again, then Tim Cook made Apple rich again, leading it to become the first trillion dollar company.

    But "greatest accountant" isn't anywhere as desirable a legacy as "visionary". So I suppose that Cook, who is usually very good with money, is more willing to ignore the fact that Apple Vision, AR and/or smartglasses won't become a huge market and cashcow for Apple anytime soon, to push it into the market earlier. There were rumors that the AVP design team wanted to delay the introduction further, as they felt that the tech still wasn't ready yet, but Cook decided that 2023 was the time for Apple to enter XR.

    In the past Apple has often waited for a market to grow enough to ensure there is a large audience, and then enter with a product that doesn't necessarily introduce something revolutionary new, but takes what seem to be the most interesting features and puts them in a very polished products with the rough edges removed that makes it accessible for lots of users. But if he waits for this with XR, he'd probably be retired by the time the market is established enough.

    So we may have Zuckerberg as a CEO willing to spend billions on XR to establish Meta as a third major player in mobile devises and a leader in the metaverse. And Cook as a CEO willing to spend billions on XR to have a legacy of introducing another high-impact product category at Apple that will become the template that others will follow. Which will be good for XR users, as a) we get more devices that are effectively subsidized, because billions in development costs aren't priced into the device costs, and b) finally some serious competitors that cannot simply price each other out of the market.

    Even if they are addressing different parts of the XR markets and price range, they will be measured by the features the other one offers, hopefully leading to a lot faster development. Less than 500K AVP have been sold so far, minuscule numbers for Apple selling more than 200M iPhones each year. AVP still already had a lot of impact, less through its actual users and more by lighting a fire under Meta's ass, which kicked in a lot of improvements esp. in the Quest UI that had been the source of (a lot of) criticism for years. And by getting the market interested in XR again, resulting in a (software) redesign of Samsung's Project Moohan and AndroidXR, and numerous new 3.5K tethered and standalone HMDs being announced in the last few months.

  • Lucidfeuer

    Again we the completely stupid market aiming? We don't even have mass adoption of VR goggles and they're once again going to try for a market that is even less viable (because the technology is nowhere ready)? What of bunch of blind buffoon

    • Andrew Jakobs

      AR is a (completely) different market as VR.

    • Now I Can See

      That view is shortsighted. For someone calling them blind buffoons, you can hardly see past your own nose. AR is NOT VR.

  • @nsmartinworld

    It works with Siri. Such a comfort.