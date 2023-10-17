Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Apple is adding two new locations to its Vision Pro ‘Developer Labs so devs can get their hands on the headset before it launches early next year.

It might not feel like it but 2024 will be here before we know it, and Apple has recently said it’s on track to launch Vision Pro “early” next year.

To get developers’ hands on Vision Pro launches, Apple has a handful of ‘Developer Labs’ where developers can go to check out the device and get feedback on their apps. Today the company announced it’s opening two more locations: New York City, USA and Sydney Australia.

Even with the two new locations, Vision Pro Developer Labs are still pretty sparce, but here’s the full list to date:

Cupertino, CA, USA

London, England, UK

Munich, Germany

Shanghai, China

Tokyo, Japan

New York City, USA

Sydney, Australia

Singapore

Apple is also offering developers ‘compatibility evaluations’ where the company will test third-party Vision Pro apps and provide feedback. The company is also giving select developers access to Vision Pro development kits.

Vision Pro is Apple’s first-ever XR headset and it’s sure going to shake up the industry one way or another, perhaps starting with the way the company is approaching ‘social’ in XR.