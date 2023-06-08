Apple unveiled Vision Pro on Monday, its long-awaited standalone headset capable of both virtual and augmented reality. While the Cupertino tech giant seems to be emphasizing Vision Pro’s AR capabilities thanks to its color passthrough cameras, it’s also going to pack one of VR’s most prominent social apps, Rec Room.

Apple’s launch of Vision Pro is still a good bit away—it’s coming first to the US in early 2024 at the hefty price of $3,500. Still, what apps the Fruit Company will allow on the undoubtedly very curated Vision App Store will be telling.

As first noted by UploadVR, among them will be the hit social VR game Rec Room, which so far shares cross-compatibility with SteamVR, Meta Quest, Meta PC VR, PSVR, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox, iOS, Android, and standard monitors via Steam.

Rec Room was the only native VR app shown during the part of the keynote discussing third-part apps, which are coming to the headset via Apple’s integration of the Unity game engine.

Notably, Vision Pro doesn’t offer any sort of motion controller, instead relying on hand and eye-tracking, and voice input. In the past, Rec Room has primarily targeted motion controllers for VR input, however the apps is also set to bring both full-body avatars and new hand models to the platform, which will seemingly do away with the game’s wristless mitten-hands.

  • Sinistar83

    And Rec Room still has no PSVR 2 port yet…

  • Duane Aakre

    I got my first headset, a HTC Vive, in February 2017 and RecRoom Paintball has been my most played game ever since. I don’t understand how they can do paintball without some kind of controllers with triggers to fire the weapons. If it is just going to be standing around in the RecCenter talking to hordes of little kids – a big NO THANKS!!!!!

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Still, what apps the Fruit Company will allow on the undoubtedly very curated Vision App Store will be telling.

    Apple curating an App Store would be a first, esp. since the plan seems to be to give the Vision Pro a dedicated section within the current iOS App Store. Necessary, as you’d obviously need the HMD for those apps, but otherwise not separating it from the current offer, as at least for some time existing iPad apps from the regular App Store will be the first choice for productivity apps and tools.

    Apple has never curated any App Store in the way that Meta or Sony do, with limiting who is allowed to publish there based on a non-transparent case-by-case decision system. There is no way to guarantee you’re app will ever get onto the Quest store, while the Apple App Store only requires you to follow some generic rules. These may be stricter than some would like, e.g. no adult content whatsoever, no interpreted code that would allow to change the behavior at runtime and circumvent Apple’s automatic malware detection. But if you stick to these rather simple rules, you can publish pretty much whatever you want, and get the same conditions as anybody else, with the occasional Apple dick move exceptions. Apple could of course change the rules, but why should they?

    Meta legitimized the strict curation with needing to keep up a high quality level and a polished and well optimized experience on a pretty heavily underpowered VR platform, at a time when many of the 5000+ VR titles on Steam were unoptimized shovelware that could bring even the fastest GPUs to their knees for seemingly nothing. A dungheap of hastily released, unoptimized money grab Quest VR apps could have seriously tainted the perception of the new platform that was fighting to be noticed outside of a niche anyway. So keeping quality requirements high was a legitimite argument for heavy curation at least for some time. Today with 500+ apps they could probably trust that crappy apps will get flushed out by ratings. And users are protected by a return policy that allows to try apps without financial risk, so opening the Quest store somewhat shouldn’t be all critical anymore. They should at least end the disgusting “App Lab cannot be properly searched” policy.

    Apple has none of these problems with the Vision Pro. Their initial sales pitch is using either built-in functionality or one of the thousands of established iPad apps where sorting out the bad ones through user feedback already works fine. Compared to Meta trying to lure AAAs or at least AAs, Apple also has enough brand power and money to get companies like Disney as launch partners. And they have their own high quality content like 4K+ 360° multi-switchable-camera-position sport, concert and event streaming with NextVR or high bandwidth 4K 3D movies with AppleTV+. They will probably talk to a number of established VR developers to port over apps from Quest, PCVR or PSVR that could be used with (excellent) combined eye and hand tracking only. So there will most likely be a plethora of good content on launch, with no chance that a few crappy apps could ruin the image of the platform.

    No doubt a lot of XR developers will jump to the Vision Pro, if only because they will be able to place their apps on the official store, but these will make up only a small (and hopefully good) portion of all the usable content. So compared to Meta, there simply is no need to add curation to one specific section of the App Store, the mechanisms in place will work just fine for the Vision Pro too.