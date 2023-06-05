Today at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) the Cupertino tech giant unveiled its long-awaited XR headset, dubbed Vision Pro.

Similar to Meta’s Quest Pro and newly unveiled Quest 3 headset, Apple’s first mixed reality headset is capable of both virtual reality and augmented reality thanks to its color passthrough cameras, however it appears the company is focusing much more on AR tasks.

Called a “spatial computer” by Apple, the device is in large part targeting general computing tasks such as content consumption, video chatting, and productivity apps–the sort you might find on the company’s iPads and Macs, albeit available through its own device-specific App Store.

Apple Vision Pro’s input is based on optical hand tracking, eye-tracking, and voice input, and doesn’t feature controllers like headsets decidedly more dedicated to gaming.

Image courtesy Apple

Here’s a brief breakdown of the spec shared with us today: Apple’s M2 chipset runs the standalone headset, while its new R1 chip processes input from 12 cameras, five sensors, and six microphones. R1 is said to stream new images to the displays “within 12 milliseconds — 8x faster than the blink of an eye,” the company says. That cable and pack you see in the image above is actually a battery, which the company says provides two hours of use.

Image courtesy Apple, via ArsTechnica

Vision Pro features custom micro‑OLED display system which the company says packs in 23 million pixels, or more than a 4K TV. We’re still learning about more specific hardware specs, such as field-of-view (FOV) and more concrete numbers for its displays.

The headset also features an exterior display to show a user’s eyes. A system, called EyeSight, can either obscure the digital version of your eyes to other people in the room, or show them to indicate you’re ready to talk face-to-face.

Image courtesy Apple

Vision Pro is coming to the US first in early 2024, priced starting at $3,500, putting it clearly in the “enthusiast” camp. Apple calls it its “most advanced personal electronics device ever.”

We’re at Apple’s campus for WWDC today and are going hands-on with Vision Pro today. Check back soon for our full impressions, and to find out if Apple’s first big entry into XR was worth the wait.

This story is breaking. Check back soon for more info.

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Some side bits:

    – It comes with two depth sensors and a LIDAR sensor, the first two seemingly for hand tracking, the second for long distance/room.
    – As far as I heard they actively avoided ever mentioning VR or MR, only talking about AR, though in effect they mostly showed MR.
    – Emphasis for productivity was mostly on using existing iOS apps and utilizing the Vision Pro as a private, external Mac display, probably because there aren’t any native 3rd party apps ready yet. Interesting to see Microsoft having Office optimized for Vision Pro. Using cloud based Microsoft 365 in a browser was one of the (rather lame) attempts by Meta to sell the Quest Pro as an office tool, but we never heard about that cooperation after the initial presentation. Apple sort of hit on that by pointing out that you need the high resolution to actually make productivity apps work.
    – When news about Meta having a research project also showing the wearers eyes to others in the room were published some time ago, the reactions were mostly negative, but it seems that Apple managed to make it look not too horrible. And I think it will actually help with making it more acceptable to wear in front of others.
    – Using the front made completely out of glass also as a lenses for cameras and sensors is quite impressive.
    – They showed pretty much no VR apps, only hinted that they existed and that they had partnered with a lot of existing developers.
    – Mentioning that they worked closely with Unity, which is the base for the vast majority of current VR apps, and then not showing a single game based on it was quite … interesting. It looked like they tried to deliberately distance themselves from existing headsets/Quest with a gaming focus, driving the message that this is foremost a device targeting existing Apple iOS/MacOS users that will integrate seamlessly into their existing app ecosystem. I’m pretty sure they will show more VR like games (with hand tracking) once the press has swallowed that this is not a Quest Pro Deluxe.
    – I am astonished that they didn’t mention anything about the target group. They showed a number of business applications, but most of the use cases were for private usage, with a device that is most certainly not targeting the average iPhone buyer at USD 3500. According to Brad Lynch the displays come from Sony, the yield is/was horrible and Sony may not be able to provide more than 250,000 this year, so this can only be a niche device by Apple standards. Strange that they presented it just like a consumer device, but maybe they expect that the price will automatically restrict it to professionals and early adopters.
    – They will present more detailed information in the coming platform specific presentations.

