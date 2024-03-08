This week Apple released its first significant update for Vision Pro, visionOS 1.1, bringing key enterprise features like the ability to enroll and configure headsets at scale, visual improvements for Personas, and more.

After a number of beta iterations VisionOS 1.1 is now rolling out to the public. The new update for Vision Pro adds some key features for enterprises that want to use and manage a fleet of headsets:

Mobile Device Management Enables account-driven device and user enrollment using Managed Apple IDs

Support for device configuration (Wi-Fi, VPN, email accounts, single sign-on, and more)

Support for deploying apps in volume including iPhone and iPad compatible apps, visionOS apps included in a Universal purchase, and proprietary in-house visionOS apps

Support for remote erase via MDM and device inventory data

The update also brings a round of visual improvements to Apple’s Persona avatars. The company still says the feature is in beta, and it’s clear that the wide release of the headset has given them ample feedback to work on.

Persona and EyeSight Adds an option to enroll your Persona hands-free

Improves hair and makeup appearance

Improves neck and mouth representation

Improves rendering of the eyes for EyeSight

The remainder of the update mostly consists of polishing and bug fixes for various aspects of visionOS, including some tweaks to the keyboard and better reliability for finding and connecting to a Mac when used as a virtual display.

Virtual Keyboard Cursor positioning for text input is now more accurate

Resolves some instances where the virtual keyboard placement obscures the text input field

Fixes an issue where in some cases, the text preview on the virtual keyboard may appear out of sync with the text field in the app

Fixes an issue where the edit menu may appear unexpectedly Mac Virtual Display Improves the reliability of discovering and connecting to a Mac using Mac Virtual Display

Resolves an issue where Universal Control may stop working

Addresses a connectivity issue that occurs when a previously paid Bluetooth device cannot be found Messages Adds support for iMessage Contact Key Verification Accessibility Closed captions can be anchored to the playback control while viewing Applpe Immersive Video Captive Network Support Ability to set up your device while using a captive Wi-Fi network such as those found at hotels, cafes, and airports

Surely this is just the start of improvements Apple will make to visionOS and Vision Pro through ongoing updates. We expect to hear more about the headset’s first major update at Apple’s WWDC conference which is typically held in June. And while that’s still a little far off, we’ve already got a list of improvements we want to see for the headset.