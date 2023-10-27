‘Arizona Sunshine 2’ Coming to All Major VR Headsets in December, First Gameplay Trailer Here

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit The Daily Roundup Newsletter Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email. Thank you for Signing Up Please correct the marked field(s) below. Keep your finger on the pulse of the XR industry with the Daily Roundup, the most important news in one daily email.

Vertigo Games finally revealed the release date for its upcoming sequel to Arizona Sunshine (2016), which is set to bring us back to the dusty post-apocalyptic desert for another tango with the undead hordes. Also: the first gameplay trailer.

Arizona Sunshine 2 is slated to launch on all major VR headsets on December 7th, which the studio has confirmed will include a co-op mode as well as single player campaign at launch.

We’ve also got our first look at actual gameplay, which admittedly doesn’t look terribly far off from the previous CG trailer released back in May. There seems to be plenty of opportunities to blow up, dismember, and roast the hell out of the shambolic enemies—all in the search of ‘Patient Zero’, which is supposedly the game’s main objective.

Coming to Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, Pico and SteamVR headsets, you’ll find Arizona Sunshine 2 is also now available for pre-order as a Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition, with each edition including exclusive digital items. Here’s the breakdown: