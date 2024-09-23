Vertigo Games is getting ready to release its remake of Arizona Sunshine (2016), the co-op zombie-killing adventure that started it all, showing off some new gameplay footage for Quest 3 and PSVR 2 too.

Announced back in mid-August, Arizona Sunshine Remake is headed to all major headsets come October 17th, including Quest 2/3/Pro, PSVR 2, and SteamVR headsets—cross-platform co-op included.

Among a bevy of graphical updates and new mutilation and gore system introduced inArizona Sunshine 2 (2023), the remake features all original DLCs and updates, including Dead Man DLC, The Damned DLC, Old Mine update, Trailer Park Update and Undead Valley Update.

Now Vertigo Games has released gameplay videos for both Quest and PSVR 2, giving us a direct look at how graphics compare between the two.

Quest Gameplay

Ostensibly captured on Quest 3, the new gameplay video shows a big jump in graphical fidelity over the original Quest-supported version launched in 2019. For comparison, take a gander at John McChaos’ no commentary playthrough on Quest 3 to see what Vertigo Games is promising with new overhauled version.

You can pre-order the game on Quest here, priced at a 10% discount off the usual MSRP of $30.

Note: players who already own the original Arizona Sunshine will be able to upgrade to Arizona Sunshine Remake at a discounted price, requiring you to have the original game purchased and installed on your platform. Keep that in mind before pre-ordering!

PSVR 2 Gameplay

Notably, the PSVR 2 version looks predictably a little more spiffy, showing off the same starting section. Hands-on previews with the PSVR 2 version from Gamescom 2024 in August were very favorable. Check out Beardo Banjo’s preview to see it in action.

PS Plus members can nab that 10% off on pre-orders, which is normally priced at $30 over on the PlayStation Store.

PC VR players can also grab 10% off on pre-orders on Steam. While we haven’t seen a specific gameplay video for PC VR, although we’re keeping our eyes peeled in the coming weeks for what promises to be the definitive way to play a true VR classic.