Five years after Half-Life: Alyx reshaped expectations for VR gaming, Valve remains a quiet yet critical force in the industry. Despite little fanfare, the company has continued to shape the VR landscape through steady updates to SteamVR, integration with standalone headsets like Quest, and whispers of new hardware and games. Now, as the fifth anniversary of Alyx passes, the question looms larger than ever: is Valve still all-in on VR, or is it slowly retreating from the frontier it helped define? Here’s what we know.

All it takes is one little global pandemic and—boom!—Half-Life: Alyx is five years old. Though it only felt like two or three years for many of us.

In fact, the pandemic nearly postponed the launch of the game altogether. Half-Life: Alyx launched in March of 2020—the same month that much of the US began issuing stay-at-home orders in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Many businesses were disrupted overnight; those lucky enough to have a business model that could be done remotely had to scramble to figure out how to keep the gears turning while business was anything but usual.

That included Valve Software, the developer of Half-Life: Alyx. Had lockdowns hit just a few weeks earlier, the company has said it very well could have disrupted the launch of the game. In fact, the pandemic led the company to cancel its only Half-Life: Alyx press preview event. Luckily the game still made it out the door on its scheduled March 23rd release date.

Half-Life: Alyx has been hailed by many not just as the ‘best VR game’, or ‘best Half-Life‘ game, but even one of the ‘best games ever’. Five years later, the game holds the 24th spot on Steam250’s list of the best rated games on all of Steam.

But Valve has done more than make one of the best VR games to date. The company’s ‘Index’ VR headset long stood as the premier choice for PC VR, and let’s not forget that Steam’s comprehensive VR support has made it the lifeblood of the PC VR industry in the last five years.

Despite having such an impact on the shape of the VR landscape, Valve has been very quiet about its plans for the category in the last few years. There’s been essentially zero official announcements of any major plans (like a new VR game or headset).

So then, what is Valve up to in VR—if anything? Here’s what we know.

What’s Next for Valve in VR

Image courtesy Valve

For one, we shouldn’t disregard that SteamVR has remained the singularly most important PC VR platform to date. The company has made slow but meaningful updates to SteamVR over the years. The biggest addition in recent years came at the end of 2023 when Valve unexpectedly launched the Steam Link app for Quest headsets, which made it more convenient for Quest users to play SteamVR games wirelessly from their PC.

And it sounds like Valve isn’t done with Steam Link. Recent datamining from reliable sources points to the company working to launch Steam Link on new headsets like the Vive Focus headsets from HTC and Pico headsets from Bytedance.

Further, it seems that Valve has more plans to improve wireless PC VR for standalone headsets. References found in recent Valve software point to a “SteamVR Link Dongle,” which is increasingly expected to be a USB device to create a dedicated wireless link between the user’s PC and headset.

Currently, when you use Steam Link, your headset needs to connect to your router and then your router needs to connect to your PC. If you’re playing within a room or two of the router, it’ll probably work just fine. But for people with subpar wireless setups (or those that want to crank their bandwidth to the max for the best quality), it’s not uncommon to see connection-related quality issues like stuttering or pixelation.

Assuming it works like expected, a SteamVR Link Dongle would create a direct connection between the PC and the headset. Not only would this cut out the middleman of the router, it would also mean having a wireless connection of known capability that would allow Valve to fine-tune things for the most seamless PC VR experience. Datamining suggests the dongle would use Wi-Fi 6E.

It’s unclear if the SteamVR Link Dongle would support third-party headsets like Quest, or if it’s being designed as an accessory for Valve’s long-rumored ‘Deckard’ headset.

Valve’s Next VR Headset

Based on images courtesy Valve

After the 2019 launch of Index, the first serious hints that Valve was working on a new VR headset came in the form of patents that filed in 2020. The patents envisioned several ideas from the company including a fully standalone headset and a number of ergonomic designs.

It’s been five years since those patents were first published. And despite no definitive announcement that a new headset is in the works, a drip of clues from Valve itself and datamining efforts suggest the company is still actively working on a new VR headset, even if it is happening on Valve Time™.

It was just a few months ago that a 3D model of previously unseen VR controllers—believed to be designed for Valve’s next headset—showed up in recently updated SteamVR files. The controllers didn’t just provide fresh hope that Valve was still at work on a new VR headset, they also hint toward the way the headset will be positioned.

Valve’s ‘Deckard’ headset (which may be branded as ‘Index 2’) is thought to be a standalone headset that primarily streams content from a host PC running SteamVR. This is essentially the same thing that anyone using a Quest headset and Steam Link uses today.

But the layout of the leaked Deckard controllers—which has a traditional layout with a D-pad on the left side and four face-buttons on the right side—suggests that Valve could position the headset for both VR games and playing flatscreen VR content on a huge virtual screen.

After all, SteamVR already supports playing flatscreen games on a big virtual screen. But because almost all VR controllers today don’t quite mirror standard gamepads, input compatibility isn’t guaranteed. Which means if you want to go from playing a VR game to a flatscreen game on a virtual screen, you may need to set down your VR controllers and pick up a gamepad.

If the Deckard controllers stick with the traditional gamepad layout, it could be much easier for players to move between VR games and flatscreen games and back again.

Even more recently than the controller leak, a leaker who has revealed accurate info on a number of Valve-specific projects in the past claims Valve’s next headset will launch in 2025 with a price of $1,200.

While we can’t independently verify that claim, there’s at least some evidence that it might not be a total farce.

Brad Lynch, a dataminer who has established himself over the years as a reliable source of Valve-related info, uncovered newly added references to “Deckard EV2” in the latest release of SteamVR just last week.

EV2 likely refers to a second “Engineering Validation” device, which suggests the headset is getting closer to production. There could surely be an EV3 or EV4 to come, but according to Lynch, Valve’s Steam Deck OLED handheld reached EV2 before heading to production. Further, he says “I’m very confident [Valve’s next headset] will be revealed this year.”

Valve’s Next VR Game

Image courtesy Valve

Half-Life: Alyx launched back in early 2020 to near universal acclaim. Five years later it remains one of the largest and most polished VR games ever made. Even so, it’s unclear if the company was happy with the sales performance of the game compared to the time and resources required to make it.

Whether or not Valve will commit to making another VR game of that scale is still an open question. But here’s what we know.

Last month, the same Valve leaker that claimed the Deckard headset would launch in 2025 also claimed the company is nearly set to ship games or demos “that are already done,” specifically for Deckard.

This aligns with details from Tyler McVicker, a long-time Valve dataminer who previously unearthed significant details about Half-Life: Alyx in the years leading up to the game’s launch.

Less than a year ago McVicker said he found evidence that Valve was building another VR game alongside work on the Deckard headset. And while Valve has plenty of major IP to draw from, McVicker believes the company’s next VR game will be another entry in the Half-Life series. Or it could be two entries in the series, technically.

McVicker believes the game will be an asymmetric co-op game where one half of the game is built for a flatscreen player on PC and the other half for a VR player.

“The computer player would always be Gordon Freeman, while the VR player would be Alyx Vance. The idea was that these two characters would interact, with the VR player experiencing Alyx’s story and the PC player experiencing Gordon’s story, both having cooperative elements between them,” he said.

Perhaps Valve envisions this game as a cohesive experience to unite its two latest hardware projects: Steam Deck and Deckard?

For Valve’s part, the company isn’t ready to confirm or deny its work on a new headset or VR game. We reached out to the company to ask if it had anything to share about its future VR plans at the five year anniversary of Half-Life: Alyx.

“We don’t have anything new to share right now but […] we’ve really enjoyed seeing all the cool experiences that folks have created and uploaded to the Half-Life: Alyx Workshop,” a spokesperson told Road to VR.

Valve is Unlike Almost Any Other Company

Valve head Gabe Newell wears an unidentified prototype headset | Image courtesy Valve

There’s something worth understanding about Valve that puts everything above into context. The company has a novel ‘flat’ management structure that’s not shared by any peer in the same weight class as Valve. Compared to most companies, Valve gives its employees significantly more freedom to decide what the company builds and releases.

As described by the Valve Employee Handbook, it’s largely up to employees at the company to choose what projects to take on, and to inspire others to join them. If an employee wants to work on something but can’t inspire others to help build it, that project probably won’t go anywhere.

But when a project does get traction, the group building it is generally comprised of people who genuinely believe in what they’re building. Aside from having the coffers to pay for world-class talent, this is a major reason why Valve punches far above its weight class despite having a relatively small workforce compared to industry peers.

Valve may not be releasing new headsets or VR games every year, but the steady improvements to SteamVR—and the occasional hints of something brewing behind the scenes—suggest there’s still a group within the company that genuinely believes VR is worth building.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • XRC

    There's something coming this year…

    very interested to try their new motion controllers, hopefully using a replaceable potentiometer joystick, or hall effect joystick for durability

    Really enjoy the many Index controllers I've owned, but depending on the game, can feel them degrading, especially the joystick and grip plate

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    TL;DR: Valve cares about the best experience, no matter how long it takes, so Deckard probably won't just be a souped up HMD for running iPad apps and watching movies, or one cost-tuned for mass market appeal using phone SoCs running somewhat limited games, or mostly an updated Index with wireless connection. They'll try to do a standalone HMD "right", again setting a new bar for how do to VR properly.

    Valve’s ‘Deckard’ headset (which may be branded as ‘Index 2’) is thought to be a standalone headset that primarily streams content from a host PC running SteamVR.

    I seriously doubt that Deckard is primarily intended to stream content from a PC. If a wireless Index was all that Valve wants, they could pair a Quest 1 class ARM SoC with their "SteamVR Link Dongle" for a very slim, light and energy saving HMD with superior wireless functionality allowing for long play sessions.

    Instead a lot hints that this is mostly a standalone headset, but "done right". While the Oculus CV1 shipped with an Xbox Controller for a seated experience, adding Touch controllers half a year later for "standing VR", the HTC Vive (designed by Valve) was room scale VR from day one. The Index arrived late, but was a VR HMD "done right" with high FoV, excellent audio, controllers and comfort. HL:A arrived late again as a VR game "done right", in many ways still unmatched five years after release. Valve doesn't bother with being first, they care about nailing the experience, so I'd expect Deckard to be a standalone HMD "done right".

    Which means it will be a full blown PC, using whatever mobile APU AMD is currently cooking up, capable of running regular PC and PCVR games instead of asking developers to create games for mobile chips intended for phones. It will run Linux instead of a patched version of Android, and therefore be able to run regular Linux desktop apps as well as Windows apps (via WINE) in addition to most PCVR and flat games available on Steam out of the box. And you can change and optimize the OS to your liking.

    It will probably come with 4K OLEDs (eMagin's 2022 DisplayWeek "Steamboat"), which no mobile APU could run in VR without heavily relying on things like ETFR (which Bigscreen just said they are working on with Valve and Nvidia) or upscaling like the now much improved AMD FSR4. So if you want to get the best VR possible on Deckard you'll still have to connect it to a very beefy PC drawing so much power it would drain any HMD battery in minutes. But I fully expect Valve to make playing PCVR titles on Deckard in standalone mode a similar smooth experience to playing PC games on a Steam Deck.

    The Deck (also a full blown PC running Linux, supporting Linux/Windows games/apps) made compromises like a low resolution and frame rate limits that worked just fine on a handheld with a small screen, and Deckard in standalone mode will have to make similar compromises with upscaling, frame generation, foveated rendering etc. when running VR games, and also when running regular PC games on a virtual display at high resolutions, simply due to power constraints.

    Just like you can connect two 4K displays with Valve's Steam Deck docking station when you really need the pixels, you could connect a regular PC to Deckard, and a lot of people will. But the main use should be as a standalone VR HMD not limited to 1000+ titles on Quest still mostly targeting Quest 2, but the 5000+ titles with "VR Supported" listed on Steam, plus ~90K flat games with proper controller support and the incredible powerful Steam Input, plus everything you want to install on the free and open operating system lacking any walls or forced shops (just like the Steam Deck). Adding a keyboard and mouse should turn it into a mobile workstation with huge virtual displays, and if Valve doesn't add this feature on day one (they did on the Steam Deck with its desktop mode), than someone else will tweak SteamOS/Linux to do it on day two. And people will start using it for productive use on day three, because USD 1200 for a portable 4K VR workstation will be a steal.

    All of this is doable with current tech or tech already on the horizon. Valve didn't slack after the Index, they basically had to wait for microOLEDs to become available and esp. for AMD to release more powerful mobile x86 APUs to make this possible. They already worked close with AMD for the Steam Deck, getting privileged access to the first mobile APU using RDNA2, and I'd expect that to happen again with Deckard and AMD tech like FSR4, for a standalone VR HMD "done right".

    • impurekind

      It seems like you're criticizing the CV1 early in your comment, but let’s be clear: the CV1 delivered the best VR experience available at the time, even before its official controllers were released. With its straightforward sensor setup, compatibility with a standard gamepad, and the unmatched touch controllers that launched later but everyone was already full informed of—hands down the best in class—it stood out. Add to that the robust Oculus store, a lineup of exclusive games, and the ability to tap into Steam VR, and it was unbeatable. Oculus didn’t let anyone down in those early days. Honestly, I wish we’d see more of that original Oculus spirit in today’s Quest headsets and store.

      • Christian Schildwaechter

        I actually believe that VR would be in a better position today if Oculus had stuck longer to the idea of HMDs as gaming peripherals to play flat games in VR too, like people did on DK1/DK2 and do with UEVR today. Valve may have done VR "right" with the room scale Vive, but this also increased cost, complexity, required more space and games specifically designed for it, a big problem in a small market. The "worse" seated Rift CV1 made more compromises, but lowered requirements could have kickstarted hybrid games as a realistic way to (unsubsidized) AAA VR games a decade.

        And while I expect Deckard to be great for enthusiasts, a "do it right, no matter the cost" approach will again severally limit the audience. The Quest 3 is seriously outsold by the inferior Quest 3S, and Deckard will sell way less. We need both devices that show where things should go, and devices making compromises to make VR accessible to more people today. Me pointing out CV1's weaknesses isn't me saying that only Valve did it right, only that the compromises Oculus made (for valid reasons) weren't acceptable for Valve focused more on experience than market acceptance.

  • ZarathustraDK

    Hoping for a dedicated wireless streaming headset here. One that focuses on comfort/weight, fov, resolution, audio etc. first, and then uses it's "standalonability" primarily for upscaling streams/FSR/dynamic foveated rendering/input-processeing/running the VR-OS instead of running games directly on the headset.

    Valve's got plenty of potential devices waiting in the wings that could stream to such an hmd. Stuff like Deck 2 and Fremont comes to mind, besides yer regular old pc or gaming laptop.

    Add to that they're probably going to release both SteamOS and the VR-OS for other companies to implement in either their handhelds or HMD's respectively, and there's your king of VR.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Regarding the "plenty of potential devices": AFAIK Valve has denied working on a Steam machine-like Fremont console. The rumors for this were partly based on Valve adding RDNA4 support to the Linux Mesa Vulkan drivers in late 2024, which Valve said was nothing remarkable, they did that for all previous AMD GPU architectures too.

      They also stated that a Steam Deck 2 will only be released once it can be significantly faster, and that the hardware isn't there yet to replace the original released three years ago in 2022.

      And, honestly, from our perspective, that's kind of not really fair to your customers to come out with something so soon that's only incrementally better. So we really do want to wait for a generational leap in compute without sacrificing battery life before we ship the real second generation of Steam Deck. But it is something that we're excited about and we're working on. – Steam Deck designer Lawrence Yang, December 2024

      So a 2025 streaming focused Valve HMD would still have to rely on a regular PC like all current PCVR use.

      • ZarathustraDK

        Which is where the SteamVR Link Dongle comes in. Plop it in a laptop, you now have portable VR-gaming without having to wear the compute on your face or skimp on game-details due to standalone hardware.

        And while the Deck 2 may be far away, The OG Deck will probably be able to stream 2d-games to the headset as is..

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          Interestingly you can already stream PCVR (and flat) games directly from the OG Deck running SteamOS to for example a Quest using ALXR without requiring going through a router, so basically what the SteamVR Link Dongle would do.

          In theory you could do the same on a Windows gaming laptop, but the Windows Hotspot implementation is extremely slow and very horrible overall, making either a commercial WiFi stack replacement necessary, or a dedicated hardware solution like the SteamVR Link Dongle that comes with its own software to work around the Windows problems.

  • VR5

    I think Deckard can be the shot in the arm that core games in VR need. Meta is reasonably successful with Quest but gravitating towards f2p and casual games, seeing little return on their AA(A) pushes.

    Since Valve also supposedly is working on a wireless dongle to ensure smooth performance of their Steam Link app, which is coming to most standalone VR headsets following the original Quest release, Deckard will be but one of many streaming solutions.

    Which allows it to be premium. Steam Deck is hailed as big accomplishment despite very modest sales numbers. It being a niche isn't a problem, customers are very satisfied with it so it has great word of mouth. Like Index, Deckard will probably cost over $1000. Also like Index, it should be very comfortable.

    Deckard's mission is to fight the notion that VR has to become a glasses form factor before it can be popular, which is also an impossible ask, an SF fantasy. Even Meta's Orion can't deliver that, the glasses factor is for AR/MR. A VR headset doesn't need to be small. It needs to be comfortable.

    And with a high resolution (compared to Index from 2019) it will absolutely be the best way to play flat games. Which is its other mission, to spread the word of the glory of cinematic gaming. The cheaper streaming headsets all have 3rd party straps to make them comfortable enough, so Deckard can lead with excellent reception for them to follow on Deckard's promise at a lower price point.

    And if you're already putting the headset on for all your gaming, it's easier to find opportunity to try the VR games as well. Not to mention people who are fine fiddling with mods who can play a lot of UE games in VR.

    • Arno van Wingerde

      I agree with your story, apart from one point: although the "glasses" form factor may be unfeasible in the coming 10 years, a "goggles" form factor a la bigscreen Beyond, but with inside-out tracking and truely included audio instead of the audio strap, seems definitely possible.

      • VR5

        Fair. Deckard might score here as well, since it’s rumored to come with a compute unit for streaming, removing the need to put all hardware in the headset itself.

    • Christian Schildwaechter

      Steam Deck is hailed as big accomplishment despite very modest sales numbers. It being a niche isn't a problem, customers are very satisfied with it so it has great word of mouth.

      To put "very modest sales numbers" into perspective: Valve stated in late 2023 that they sold multiple millions, with current estimates between 3.7mn and 4mn Steam Decks sold. So compared to VR HMDs, it sold less than Quest 2, PSVR 1 and by now maybe Quest 3S, but more than any other HMD.

      And it actually is just a different form factor of a PC, running existing software, so it is not a niche in the way that VR is a niche, as it doesn't require any developer activity to be usable. That's very different from for example the Pico 4/4 Ultra that features very similar hardware to Quest 2/3, but cannot run the same software, turning it into a niche inside a niche. Steam Deck can run pretty much any PC game that doesn't rely on anticheat software without Linux support, incl. games released years before the Steam Deck itself.

      Something similar could be true for a Deckard based on an x86 SoC running SteamOS with Proton for Windows compatibility, making it again mostly a different form factor of a PC plus attached VR HMD. So it has a much better starting position compared to other expected HMDs like the Play for Dream MR or Samsung Project Moohan that will require XR apps to be written for/ported to them first. A Deckard being able to play most of the Steam PCVR and flat gaming library may still be a niche device regarding the number of users, but without many of the content problems that usually plague other niche devices, even successful ones like the Quest.

      • VR5

        Steam Deck is a handheld that plays thousands of games, hundreds of AAA games and actually most newly releasing AAA games. Yet it sold less lifetime than Vita in its first year. Vita was a massive flop.
        Steam Deck shouldn’t be compared to VR devices, it’s a completely different category.
        Steam Deck is a success because of customer satisfaction, not because it has good sales. That’s the point of my analogy. Of course Deckard will sell a lot less than Steam Deck. The important thing is that it will be a great product that customers will praise.

        • Christian Schildwaechter

          PS Vita only ran Vita and PSP games, sold 15-16mn units, not enough to pay for AAA development, leading to lots of canceled projects. A Steam Deck is just a PC. The polished SteamOS experience led to higher customer satisfaction than with Windows handhelds, but this would barely matter if it had a very small library due to requiring special software.

          Success cannot be defined by user love/hate or sales numbers without context, as these depend on many factors. A better question is "does it make sense to release a successor" or "will new content be created it can run"? Which was a no for PS Vita, partly due to mobile phones, and is a yes for handheld PCs, and a similar comparison can be made to HMDs. To "succeed" the experience also has to satisfy customers, but without content a device will auto-fail.

          One can compare handhelds and HMDs this way, and a conceptually Steam Deck-like Deckard with thousands of existing games would already have jumped this very difficult hurdle. But I'll admit that just comparing unit sales makes little sense. I did it mostly to quantify "very modest sales numbers", as they are higher than many expect.

          • VR5

            I did it mostly to quantify "very modest sales numbers", as they are higher than many expect.

            I think it's the other way around. Going by how fondly people speak about it, a lot of people assume it's a Switch (>150 million) competitor. It's actually not even a Vita competitor. And as you point out, Vita had much worse support than Steam Deck.

            Inheriting a huge library and being able to support new games of an already flourishing platform is the big boon that Valve's "consoles" have over their competition. As opposed to flat Steam, Steam VR isn't exactly flourishing commercially but it has a lot of quality games. And of course, cinematic gaming seems to be on the agenda for Deckard which is important to keep people on Deckard and not have them return to their tiny monitors.

          • Christian Schildwaechter

            I'd expect Deckard to not only be a hybrid HMD capable of playing both flat and VR games, but Valve actively pushing for hybrid games that can be played both ways. Similar to Sony on PSVR2 adding VR specific performance optimizations to PCVR that allow running games in flat and VR with a similar performance profile/hardware level.

            This would allow many Steam games to add VR modes without requiring expensive optimization for VR or needing external hacks and very fast hardware like UEVR does today. I doubt that Deckard will enough to trigger this alone, but if Valve offers a free to use ETFR and upscaling solution that other HMD manufacturers can also use by adding cheap eye tracking hardware, this could lead to significantly more AA/AAA titles playable in VR. It could even increase the numbers of hybrid games on PSVR2 due to making ports to PC easier. And it could draw new people to VR that start by playing flat games in Deckard, but at any time can switch between couch potato mode and room scale VR, depending on their current mood or level of laziness.

          • VR5

            I would like that but let’s remember that UEVR took over a year to finally release after being announced and praydog still has to do fixes for new games releasing, not to mention plugins written by other contributors. Getting games to run in VR is not as much work as making one from scratch but it at least adds a month of debugging and QA. Actually probably longer, especially if it has motion controls.

            3rd parties just won’t do that unless it gets them more sales. But asking for framed stereo 3D would be a start, since the industry already did support that at a small scale and it would be a first step away from certain practices that are exposed as tricks in 3D.

            And ETFR could benefit flat games also. Adding support for that should be a manageable effort, and also a step towards supporting full VR.

            I would get so much more value out of my PS5 if they offered ETFR stereo 3D modes rendering in supersampled 4K at the center for 1st party Sony games with PSVR2.

      • guest

        I don't thing Android XR will care if "Samsung Project Moohan that will require XR apps to be written for/ported to them first." because they hate developers that are not their employees and love user generated content, so they all they need is Maps and YouTube on it, and live off of free labor. Then they can just sit there and daisy chain the data, sell it as AI, and laugh all the way to the bank.

  • Patrick Hogenboom

    One other import detail that sets Valve appart from the competition, that it isn't a publicly traded company. So they have full control over the direction of the company without having to constantly increase shareholder value.

  • impurekind

    I'm very interested in the dongle that would allow me to easily link to my Steam VR library wirelessly, and ideally it supporting third party headsets like the Quest 3 too.

  • Hussain X

    SuperDepth3D from BlueSkyDefender (or something similar with official support) is the number 1 killer app VR needs. Then it's gamedpad based VR gaming. Then it's 6DOF VR gaming. Focusing in that order will mean significantly a lot more VR hardware gets into a lot more hands. Then once that happens, then it makes it viable to fund AAA 6DOF VR games.

    Why that order? Traditional gamers can enjoy well known big budget traditional games in a significantly immersive way only VR can provide (3D gaming on a giant curved screen). Significantly importantly, it will be a lot less nausea inducing for newbies than a full VR game so developers not need worry needing to make it nausea safe. This requires minimal costs and time from developers to provide that. Plus players won't need such a powerful computer to get the extra immeesion. They can even get away playing on 30 fps (3D movies are 24 fps), use MFG, etc.

    Then once people buy VR hardware in numbers and get hooked on immersion and want more than 3D gaming (and are also used to full VR gaming by playing already available great VR games too, so aren't as nausea prone anymore), then it will be worthwhile for developers to develop gamepad based VR as a hybrid along with traditional on monitor gaming. UEVR is a great software but it may have nausea inducing camera movements, so developers should and would tweak the games to take care of that now as well as optimise the games (plus UEVR is only for UE4 and UE5). Then as more VR hardware gets sold, amd more gamers with VR legs arrive, getting hooked, demanding more immersion, it will also be worthwhile for game developers to develop big budget AAA 6DOF VR games, maybe as a hybrid again, then eventually exclusively.

    I say this here due to Deckard's controller design suited to flat gamepad based gaming. I really hope they just don't leave it at 2D gaming on a giant virtual screen (it will still sell VR headsets as not many can afford or have the room to own a 300inch plus monitor for 2D), but also make a huge push for 3D gaming too. It won't take much effort to bring 3D gaming into VR, not from developers, not from gamers (less taxing on computer, less nausea inducing, favourite IPs with extra immersion). We already have SuperDepth3D from BlueSkyDefender, and with Valve promoting it or something similar it will encourage developers to optimise for it or even have 3D built into their games. Then you can watch VR grow, taking a similar path mentioned above, culminating into exclusively made for VR, 6DOF AAA VR gaming. Even if you're in the gampad based VR isn't VR camp (I think it is VR), the quickest way to get to AAA 6DOF VR is to still demand 3D gaming, then gamepad based VR, then 6DOF VR. Maybe that's Valve's secret plan with Deckard and it suits it too (definitely looks like for 2D gaming on a virtual screen based on controller design, but hopefully 3D too). It has lots of flat games, doesn't need to spend much on VR content, and let organic growth take hold as gamers get eased into extra immersion, get hooked, grow in numbers and demand more immersion.