Last month at the annual Game Developers Conference, Meta offered an update to the state of the Quest marketplace. Included in that update was mention that content on the Quest store has earned “over $2 billion.” If that figure sounds familiar, that’s because… it’s the same figure the company shared more than a year ago.

Since the launch of the Quest platform in 2019, overall revenue earned by developers showed promising growth through the Quest 2 era. But in the last two years, revenue on the store growth has slowed.

Meta has occasionally called out new revenue milestones for the store, like the $2 billion figure it gave in September 2023. More than a year and a half later, the company cited the same $2 billion figure in a recent update on the state of the Quest marketplace.

We can reasonably assume this means the $3 billion milestone has yet to be crossed (otherwise Meta would surely have shared that number instead). Thus, the most charitable interpretation is that the total revenue  of content sold on the Quest platform is just under $3 billion as of March 2025—let’s call it $2.9 billion.

Using this assumption, we can update our tracking of the Quest store’s revenue milestones. We can see that after significant growth of average monthly store revenue in the Quest 2 era, growth has largely plateaued in the era of Quest 3 and Quest 3S.

In the same update on the state of the Quest marketplace, Meta mentioned some additional metrics, but without much detail:

  • “[…] total payments were up about 12% in 2024.”
  • “[…] customers spent 30% more monthly time in VR in 2024 than the previous year.”

Meta did not reply to requests from Road to VR asking to provide more context on the “over $2 billion” figure that was stated in both 2023 and 2025.

Looking at the chart above, it’s important to remember some key context. Quest 2 launched in October of 2020 as COVID lockdowns were in full swing and people were looking for new ways to stay entertained and connected while stuck inside. It also launched at an attractive and giftable $300 price point (which was $100 cheaper than its predecessor).

Quest 3, on the other hand, launched in October 2023 at a more premium price of $500. The company heavily marketed its ‘mixed reality’ capabilities, which were far from mature or a clear value-add at launch.

Seemingly finding that the more expensive Quest 3 wasn’t seeing as much uptake as the more affordable Quest 2, Meta went on to release Quest 3S in October 2024 (returning to the $300 price point). It also permanently dropped the price of the larger 512GB model of Quest 3 from $650 down to $500.

SEE ALSO
Pimax Reveals Dream Air Prototypes and Answers Key Questions

It’s only been about six months since both the launch of Quest 3S and the price drop on Quest 3, so we’ll need to wait longer to see if these changes will alter the growth trajectory of spending on the Quest platform. Granted, new tariffs imposed by the Trump administration could upend Meta’s new pricing strategy.

Outside of the price and value proposition of its headsets, Meta also recently opened up about a significant shift in user demographics and spending habits which have changed the landscape of the Quest store. According to the company, newer and younger users are driving greater demand for free-to-play content over premium content.

Newsletter graphic

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. More information.

Ben Lang
Ben is the world's most senior professional analyst solely dedicated to the XR industry, having founded Road to VR in 2011—a year before the Oculus Kickstarter sparked a resurgence that led to the modern XR landscape. He has authored more than 3,000 articles chronicling the evolution of the XR industry over more than a decade. With that unique perspective, Ben has been consistently recognized as one of the most influential voices in XR, giving keynotes and joining panel and podcast discussions at key industry events. He is a self-described "journalist and analyst, not evangelist."
  • Peter vasseur

    It’s not going to change anything because people are tapped out. This is what happens when you
    Print trillions out of thin air. The quest 2 was a mirage, due to their subsidiary.

  • kool

    It seems like they could pay to put cod on this thing by now. The market is pushed as far as it can off of indie and as games. Meta should just bite the bullet and pay for it. It could be the mobile version and it's still cross a billion dollars in revenue.

  • g-man

    2.9 is definitely charitable. If it was on the high side they would have included a decimal.

  • Herbert Werters

    Another data point that shows that sales are stagnating despite a growing user base. I don't think the F2P strategy will work because at some point the plateau of F2P players and games will be reached and the VR users and early quality developers will have jumped ship. After some time, the F2P players will grow out and then buy a PS, XBOX, Switch or PC to play better games.

  • Octogod

    Thank you for applying pressure on Meta to clarify these numbers. I'm not shocked they wouldn't expand.

    To reiterate what was said in another post:
    In late 2023 there were roughly 400 games and apps on the Meta Store. In late 2024 there were roughly 10,000.

    If total payment volume rose 12%, but the number of apps is 25x higher, you can start to see how broken the Meta Store is.

    To put this another way, if we just guess that the total Meta Store spend is $100m across the year, the average revenue per game in 2023 is $250,000 and in 2024 is.$10,000. This is supported by many studios saying their seeing a drop of 50-80% in sales.

    Add in curation dying at this same time and you have a perfect storm of conditions to push these developers out of the ecosystem.

    Since then it has really become clear that Quest+ is their approach to funding developers they wish to stay in the ecosystem. But like all of these subscription services (Xbox, Epic, Netflix), initial payments always get lower as reach scales, until it isn't viable revenue stream.

  • spirr9986

    Meta has a little kid problem. The Kids don't have money their parents buy it for them and the kids tell them there is plenty of free games. They geared the whole headset toward them. Cartoony graphics don't help. They need to make the headset more attractive to adults with software and social apps. Let's just look at one of the problems, you go into horizon worlds to watch the NBA game. as a new player trying it out for the first time. You are greeted by a bunch of kids playing hoops. when they see you, they say you are too old to be here, get out. First impressions are everything. It's not a good look. They need a better age verification system. They need more late teen to adult content