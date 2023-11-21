‘Shadow Legend’ Studio Announces Sci-fi Fantasy Adventure ‘Arken Age’ for PSVR 2 & SteamVR

VitruviusVR, the studio behind Shadow Legend VR (2019) and Mervils: A VR Adventure (2016), announced the upcoming release of a new sci-fi action-adventure game called Arken Age.

Coming to PSVR 2 and PC VR headsets, the single-player VR adventure is set to bring a host of headlining features that ought to raise an eyebrow among fans of the genre, including fully customizable melee and ranged weapons, physics-based combat, boss fights, over two dozen unique areas, and a 10-hour campaign.

Here’s how VitruviusVR describes the story:

Your journey begins in Celestial Custodian’s Tower on the shores of the Bio-Chasm, a terraformed realm created to harvest Arkenite Energy. Its divine founder, the Grand Arborist, has ceased cultivation of your planet and every transmission sent to him has been met with abject silence. Uncover the truth behind the disappearance of the Grand Arborist, forge alliance with the Nara alien race, and take up arms against the usurper Hyperion & his legion of corrupted soldiers.

The game also boasts plenty of weapon customizations—30 in total. You can nab new gear by looting scrap throughout the game, refining it for cash, and then buying a number of items such as weapon blueprints, shields, grenades, health syringes, and ammo.

Back at the crafting table, you can take blueprints to create new and more powerful weapons in order defeat increasingly more difficult enemies throughout your journey.

Moreover, the game promises some epic boss fights, each of which are “specifically designed for VR,” the studio says, mentioning that each boss has numerous stages and will require quickly timed attacks and blocks to bring your opponent down. Players will need to use long-range guns, close-range melee weapons, retractable pickaxes, and quick-inventory deployables to come out as victors.

Arken Age looks pretty promising thus far. At least from the reveal trailer, it appears to pack in a ton of visual depth along with its fair share of unique VR-native interactions. Of course, we’re reserving judgement for when we go hands-on, which will reveal whether the game is as deep as the feature set and 10-hour campaign might suggest.

There’s no release window yet, however in the meantime you can wishlist the game over on Steam and PSVR 2.