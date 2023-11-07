Asgard’s Wrath 2 is headed to Quest next month, bringing along with it a whole new ancient Egyptian-inspired world to traverse as you track down Loki, the ol’ Norse trickster god himself. In a new behind-the-scenes developer diary, Meta reveals more about what makes the upcoming RPG tick, introducing helpful NPCs, crafting, mini-games and more.

Now, in the game’s fourth dev diary—which is only available on YouTube—Oculus Studios Senior Producer Mari Kyle reveals ‘The Hideout’, an abandoned outpost of the Egyptian Sun God Ra which provides you refuge to do things like cook food and craft important items.

It’s not just an empty base though. The video shows off the game’s cast of ally gods that inhabit the Hideout, including a merchant named Bes, an item craftsman named Ptah, Polydeuces the cook, and Castor the huntsman. They not only provide some pretty important basic functions, but also serve up quests and helpful advice too.

While crafting was a big part of the original Asgard’s Wrath, letting you create new weapons and consumables, the upcoming sequel introduces cooking to the game for the first time.

“Cooking is such a fun element in the game, and a lot of folks will probably recognize it as very new to Asgard’s Wrath 2 compared to Asgard’s Wrath 1,” Kyle says. “As you explore the Great Sand Sea, you’ll collect anything from game meat to eggs to pomegranates, and you’ll be able to bring them back to the Hideout where you can cook those things into different recipes.”

Like any good action-adventure game, different recipes yield different effects, such as health and regenerative boosts, Kyle says, noting that hunting is a “very important part of the Asgard’s Wrath 2 universe.”

“The Great Sand Sea and all the worlds in Asgard’s Wrath 2 feel like living worlds with wildlife and creatures that you can hunt for varying purposes. With the hunting and crafting system, you can craft bait to hunt down apex predators, which will drop specific loot that you can use to upgrade your armor or your weapons or maybe even in different potions. They’re kind of like their own mini-bosses within the wildlife creature class.”

As for mini-gameds the Hideout has a few, including a shuffleboard-type game and a slingshot shooting gallery. Throughout the game is also the opportunity to fish, as well as engage in optional battle arenas which, when beaten, give you additional perks.

Asgard’s Wrath 2 is headed to Quest 2/3/Pro on December 15th. If you bought a brand new Quest 3, either the 128GB variant for $500 or the 512GB for $650, you’ll get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free. If not, you can pre-order the game here where it’s otherwise priced at $60.