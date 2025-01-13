Sanzaru Games, the studio behind the Asgard’s Wrath franchise, have released the final content update to Quest exclusive Asgard’s Wrath 2 (2023). Now the studio says it’s moving on the “next big thing”.

As reported by MIXED, Sanzaru pushed its last major content update to Asgard’s Wrath 2, the action-adventure sequel to the studio’s seminal Rift-exclusive title Asgard’s Wrath (2019).

‘The Long Winter’, the game’s twelfth and final ‘Cosmic Event’, kicked off last week, offering up another monthly slate of time-gated challenges, letting users earn points and unlock exclusive cosmetics.

Released in late 2023 for Quest 2 and above, Asgard’s Wrath 2 serves up over 60 hours of campaign, which notably doesn’t include time spent in the monthly Cosmic Events.

“This will be our last major title update for Asgard’s Wrath 2,” the game’s Community Manager says on the Sanzaru Discord (invite link). “You can expect fewer title updates moving forward. This means we’ll only be focusing on major issues and bug reports. There are no plans to continue future development for new content on Asgard’s Wrath 2–we know the community has been asking and we wanted to be as transparent as possible with this update.”

Continuing, the studio says it’s now “switching focus and working on some AWESOME stuff and when the time comes, we can’t wait to share our next big thing with our community here.”

There’s no telling what’s next for Sanzaru, although after having been acquired by Meta (then Facebook) in 2020, the studio was geared entirely to developing titles exclusive to the company’s range of XR headsets. After two particularly massive and highly-polished entries into the genre, the studio’s RPG chops are pretty well-refined by now, which could be a good bet for what’s coming next.