Audica (2019), the VR ‘rhythm shooter’ from Guitar Hero studio Harmonix, is officially set to arrive on Oculus Quest on January 28th. This, the studio said in a recent tweet, also includes cross-buy with the Rift version available through the Oculus Store.

Audica first launched on PC VR headsets in Early Access back in March 2019, and then later on PSVR late last year, which carried with it four new songs exclusive to PSVR as well as five paid DLC songs from household names such as 5 Seconds of Summer, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, and Post Malone.

Now, the Quest version is set to arrive next week alongside four new paid DLC tracks and four free DLC songs that were once PSVR exclusives.

New Paid DLC Songs

Chvurches – “The Mother We Share”

Flo Ride Ft. Sage the Gemini and Lookas – “GDFR”

Lizzo – “Juice”

The Weeknd – “Can’t Feel My Face”

Free Songs (previously PSVR exclusives)

ASMS – “Reeds of Mitatrush”

Darren Korb ft. Ashley Barrett – “We All Become”

James Egbert ft. Nina Sung – “Exit Wounds”

James Landino – “Funky Computer”

In Audica, players shoot and smash targets to the beat of a soundtrack; you’re tasked with not only trying to shoot on beat, but accurately too.

An Oculus Store page for the Quest version is already live. The game will be priced at the same $30 as the Rift version for new players, or free if you already own it on the Oculus platform.