No surprises here: Beat Saber (2018) was officially the most downloaded game on PSVR in 2019, which goes for both the US and Europe.

Notably, Beat Saber has continuously taken the number one spot on the US PlayStation Store since its release on PSVR in November 2018, with the exception of a two-month break in May and June 2019 when Five Nights at Freddy’s VR (2019) temporarily dethroned the block-slashing rhythm game, forcing it down to third and fourth places respectively.

Its continued success is a testament to not only the game’s general replayability, as it now includes an even harder ‘Expert+’ mode, but to its constant influx of both free and paid DLC, which has nearly tripled the number of playable tracks available at launch on the platform. Beat Games, now a Facebook game studio, has thus far added tracks from the likes of Green Day, Panic at the Disco!, Imagine Dragons, and a number of artists under the Monstercat music label.

Check out the full lists below:

PlayStation USA

Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted Job Simulator Creed: Rise to Glory Borderlands 2 VR Firewall Zero Hour Blood & Truth PlayStation VR Worlds

PlayStation Europe