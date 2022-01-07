A VR version of rhythm-action game AVICII Invector (2019) is headed to Meta Quest 2 on January 27th, celebrating the music of the late Swedish DJ Tim ‘AVICII’ Bergling.

Like the game that launched on console and PC in 2019, AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is set to feature 35 tracks, including hits such as Peace of Mind, S.O.S., and Freak. It also includes seven worlds and four difficulty levels to master.

At least from the trailer, the game appears to contain the original’s gamepad-focused beat mechanics, requiring you to pilot a pint-sized space ship whilst hitting button combinations to the beat.

Although you’d generally like to see a more VR-forward approach when it comes to game design (which button is ‘Y’ again?), fans of AVICII probably won’t mind as the game tosses you head-first into what essentially is a love letter to the departed musician.

“When Tim and I first started talking about Invector, he was actually sent an early prototype VR headset. He was fascinated by the technology and the opportunities it created.” Said Oskar Eklund, the CEO of Hello There Games, “Working with Tim’s father, Klas, to finish this project has been an emotional process for the whole team. We still grieve for Tim, but we came together knowing this was a project he was very passionate about and hope his fans can continue to celebrate and remember AVICII for the light that he was.”

Like the game on Xbox, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, all music royalties from each copy of the game sold will go to the Tim Bergling Foundation, which advocates for the recognition of suicide as a global health emergency and actively works to remove the stigma attached to suicide and mental health issues.

AVICII Invector: Encore Edition is being released by the game’s original developer, Hello There Games, and publisher, Wired Productions. You can wishlist it here.