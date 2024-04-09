‘Beat Saber’ Gets Its First Hip Hop Mixtape, Including Uncensored Tracks from Snoop, 2Pac, Dr Dre & More

Everyone’s favorite block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber (2018) just got its first-ever hip hop mixtape, featuring some of the biggest hits in hip hop from the early ’90s until today.



Check out the full track list below:

2Pac – “All Eyez On Me (feat. Big Syke)”

– “All Eyez On Me (feat. Big Syke)” Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

– “Anaconda” Snoop Dogg – “Gin and Juice”

– “Gin and Juice” Eminem – “Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)”

– “Godzilla (feat. Juice WRLD)” Outkast – “Hey Ya!”

– “Hey Ya!” The Notorious B.I.G. – “Hypnotize”

– “Hypnotize” Dr Dre – “Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang”

– “Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang” Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – “The Message”

– “The Message” Pop Smoke – “The Woo (feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch)”

The Hip Hop Mixtape, which is now live for all major VR headsets, costs $12 for the full 9-track DLC, or $2 per song.

The Hip Hop Mixtape comes with both uncensored and censored versions of tracks, the first such Beat Saber music DLC to do so. To play either version, simply toggle the ‘Explicit Lyrics’ button in-game to either opt-in or opt-out of songs containing explicit lyrics.

This comes as the Meta-owned Beat Games has expanded its EDM-heavy catalogue to include other genres, such as its Rock Mixtape released in 2022 which brought bands such as Steppenwolf, Nirvana, and Lynyrd Skynyrd to the game for the first time.

You can find the Hip Hop Mixtape and all other DLC on all major VR headsets, including Quest, PSVR 2 and SteamVR headsets.