A new VR Games Showcase is kicking off next month, promising a peek at ‘AAA’ VR games and major updates coming from a number of studios, including nDreams, Vertigo Games, Schell Games, Flat2VR Studios, and IO Interactive.

Coming August 15th and presented by VR veteran Jamie Feltham, the inaugural VR Games Showcase will cover a variety of games targeting Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR.

The showcase is set to feature over 15 titles and announcements, including Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded gameplay, updates from Flat2VR Studios, and new titles from Combat Waffle Studios, the team behind Ghosts of Tabor.

We’re also set to learn about what’s next from Vertigo Games, nDreams, Schell Games, Fast Travel Games, Beyond Frames, and more studios which will be revealed closer to the showcase.

“Announcements have been carefully curated in order to deliver a tight, focused event that highlights the best VR has to offer in 2024 and beyond,” Feltham reveals, noting that many of the featured titles will also be shown to press and content creators in the recently announced Home of XR megabooth at Gamescom 2024.

The VR Games Showcase is slated to air on Thursday, August 15th at 12:00 PM ET (local time here).

You can catch it then via the showcase’s official YouTube channel and co-streaming partners.