A new VR Games Showcase is kicking off next month, promising a peek at ‘AAA’ VR games and major updates coming from a number of studios, including nDreams, Vertigo Games, Schell Games, Flat2VR Studios, and IO Interactive.

Coming August 15th and presented by VR veteran Jamie Feltham, the inaugural VR Games Showcase will cover a variety of games targeting Quest, PSVR 2 and PC VR.

The showcase is set to feature over 15 titles and announcements, including Hitman 3 VR: Reloaded gameplay, updates from Flat2VR Studios, and new titles from Combat Waffle Studios, the team behind Ghosts of Tabor.

We’re also set to learn about what’s next from Vertigo Games, nDreams, Schell Games, Fast Travel Games, Beyond Frames, and more studios which will be revealed closer to the showcase.

“Announcements have been carefully curated in order to deliver a tight, focused event that highlights the best VR has to offer in 2024 and beyond,” Feltham reveals, noting that many of the featured titles will also be shown to press and content creators in the recently announced Home of XR megabooth at Gamescom 2024.

The VR Games Showcase is slated to air on Thursday, August 15th at 12:00 PM ET (local time here).

You can catch it then via the showcase’s official YouTube channel and co-streaming partners.

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.

  • Jesus Christ, who's kidding who …??
    How many fucking times have we VR faithful been promised the Moon
    as far as these stupid "VR Showcases" are concerned …??
    Then we all sit patiently, wait for the date to arrive, and what do we get …??
    THE SAME BRIGHTLY PRIMARY-COLORED UNINSPIRED KIDDIE DOGSHIT.

    In a way, I can't blame the entities that put these shows on:
    after all, they keep using the same lie over & over & over again,
    and we just keep falling for it year after year ….
    We always think: "OK, this year, it's gonna be different, you'll seesorz!!1!"
    But it never is.
    So if year after year after year, they keep sliding their hands into our pocket,
    take our hard-earned dough and we just stand there and let them do it,
    OF COURSE they're gonna keep doing it.

    Any so-called "AAA Announcements" will be made ONLY at a Connect.
    And why shouldn't they be?
    I expect precisely Z-E-R-O from this presentation next month ….
    []^ (

    • Jeff

      This rant seems a bit unwarranted and over the top, but there's one thing I wanted to address in particular:

      "So if year after year after year, they keep sliding their hands into our pocket,
      take our hard-earned dough and we just stand there and let them do it,
      OF COURSE they're gonna keep doing it."

      How is a games showcase taking money out of your pocket exactly?