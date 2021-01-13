PlayStation has released the top 10 list for most-downloaded PS4, PS5 and PSVR games of 2020. It should come as no surprise to anyone that two of the VR industry’s most successful games have nabbed the top two spots: Beat Saber and Job Simulator.

PlayStation today published the results for both the North American and European markets in 2020. And yes, there’s a lot of overlap here.

There are only 11 titles represented between both regions, with Blood & Truth garnering third place in Europe and Marvel’s Iron Man VR taking 10th place in the US & Canada.

Here’s the full list:

US/Canada Europe 1 Beat Saber (2019) Beat Saber (2019) 2 Job Simulator (2016) Job Simulator (2016) 3 Superhot VR (2017) Blood & Truth (2019) 4 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) Superhot VR (2017) 5 Gorn (2020) The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners (2020) 6 Creed Rise to Glory (2018) Creed: Rise to Glory (2018) 7 Arizona Sunshine (2017) Astro Bot Rescue Mission (2018) 8 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (2020) Gorn (2020) 9 Astro Bot Rescue Mission (2018) Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (2020) 10 Marvel’s Iron Man VR (2020) Arizona Sunshine (2017)

–

Sifting through the charts feels a bit like reading tea leaves, but there are a few things we can say for sure.

As one of VR’s most senior room-scale titles, Owlchemy Labs’ Job Simulator proves time and time again to have real staying power, which is probably thanks to its beginner-friendly casual gameplay style. At least in North America, the madcap work parody simulator hasn’t ever dipped below fifth place. It’s not an especially deep game, so it may point to a steady influx of new players looking for something fun to try out first.

Since its 2018 launch on PSVR, Beat Saber has also consistently traded between first and second place—another great title for first timers too. Thanks to its consistent updates and music pack DLC, the game also offers a lot more replay value for users looking for something new every few weeks. Its DLC isn’t reflected in the top download charts, but we can bet it’s garnered Facebook’s Beat Games a pretty respectable revenue stream to say the least.

Notably, a number of big titles have slipped off entirely from 2019’s top 10 download rankings, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (2017), Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted (2019), Borderlands 2 VR (2019), Firewall Zero Hour (2018), and PlayStation VR Worlds (2016).