The original Quest headset, launched in 2019, has been on its way out for quite some time. Now it’s getting a final farewell from Beat Saber, as the game’s new OST 7 music pack is the last that will reach the headset.

Beat Saber’s newest free music pack, OST 7, is available now on all platforms (though temporarily delayed on PS4). The pack brings with it five new tracks:

F.O.O.L — “Damage”

Camellia — “Lustre”

Teminite x Boom Kitty — “The Master”

Lindsey Stirling — “Untamed”

Nitro Fun — “World Wide Web”

It also includes a newly upgraded background visuals:

OST7 comes with a brand-new environment called “Collider,” which builds on the latest lighting tech that was first introduced in the Daft Punk Music Pack. The team also expanded on laser physics, so in addition to colliding, lasers can now reflect from certain surfaces (even multiple times). That adds up to more breathtaking light shows and effects moving forward.

While Beat Saber OST 7 is available on all Quest headsets, it’s the last new music pack that will reach Quest 1. Meta confirmed that no future music packs or content updates will come to the original Quest headset. The company plans to end Beat Saber multiplayer and leaderboards on Quest 1 by November 2, 2024.

Luckily Meta reminds people that Beta Saber is tied to their Meta account, so if they choose to upgrade to a newer Quest headset—or want to play on PC via Quest Link—they’ll be able to jump right back into the latest version of the game, complete with all purchased DLC.

When Quest 1 launched, it was something of a revelation that it could handle Beat Saber at all. Not because the graphics were too heavy or because the game was too big, but because no standalone headset up to that point had motion controllers that were accurate enough to really make the game shine.

That’s why we were impressed back 2019 when our early hands-on with the headset showed that Beat Saber was satisfyingly playable, even on its hardest difficulty. As we’d come to learn, Meta had been using Beat Saber as an internal benchmark for its controller tracking performance, and was determined to make it good enough to be playable on the headset.

That decision helped propel Beat Saber from ‘big’ to ‘massive’—making it easier and more affordable than ever to play VR’s killer app—pushing Beat Saber to become one of VR’s most commercially successful games.

With the success it saw from Quest 1, Meta quickly doubled down on the standalone headset concept. It was only a little more than a year later that it launched Quest 2—a cheaper and more powerful version of the headset.

And while Quest 2 is still chugging along nearly four years later, the original Quest started to be phased out some time ago.

To Meta’s credit, Beat Saber has supported the aging Quest 1 longer than most. The game still has feature parity with every other platform, despite the headset being more than five years old.

With Quest 1’s birth so intertwined with Beat Saber, the end of support marks a significant milestone in the headset’s epilogue.