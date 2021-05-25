Oculus released a Beat Saber teaser telling players of the block-slashing rhythm game to look out for a new ‘mixtape’ from Interscope Records. The update is said to land on May 27th.

The video hints that we’re at least getting a track from LMFAO, or more precisely ‘Party Rock Anthem’ by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett and GoonRock, and ‘DNA’ from Kendrick Lamar.

Oculus also tweeted a set of clues which might just point to at least seven tracks.

Guess the songs from our upcoming @BeatSaber x Interscope Mixtape, using clues from this video. Then see if you were right when we drop the music pack on 5/27. #BeatSaber pic.twitter.com/w70XRzaUEU — Oculus (@oculus) May 25, 2021

Interscope is a record label owned by Universal Music Group, and represents a number of headliner musicians including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre, Eminem, DaBaby, and many more. Clues aside, it’s not entirely clear who else we’ll see on the new music pack, but you can bet it will probably be upbeat and bass-heavy.

The Interscope Mixtape music pack will follow the most recent Beat Saber OST 4 drop, which brought four free tracks to the game back in March. It’s not clear whether the upcoming content update will be paid or free.

Like the game itself, the Interscope Mixtape music pack is set to be available on all major VR headsets, including Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, SteamVR headsets, and PSVR.