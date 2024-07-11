Quest 3 is on sale for the first time since its launch. It’s a decent discount that’s even cheaper than buying an officially refurbished headset from Meta.

Quest 3 is on sale on Amazon US right now for $430. That’s a savings of $70 (14%) off the MSRP. Surprisingly, it’s even cheaper than buying the headset officially refurbished by Meta, which is still priced at $450.

If Amazon runs out of the deal, we’ve also seen stock at Walmart and Target (but you have to make an account with Target to see the sale price).

Unfortunately, the Quest 3 deal only applies to the smaller 128GB model. The otherwise identical 512GB model is still priced at $630. And it seems the long standing bundling of Asgard’s Wrath 2 with the headsets has come to an end.

If you’re planning to pick up the headset today, don’t miss our list of the best Quest 3 accessories.

Meta’s other major headset, Quest 2, is seemingly widely out of stock at major retailers. It’s expected this is in preparation for its next headset. But there’s still a few months before the company is likely to reveal that headset, and the gap seems to have spurred Meta to try to get more Quest 3 units out the door. First with a 0% financing deal and now this straightforward discount.

