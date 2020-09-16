It was revealed today at Facebook Connect that the block-slashing rhythm game Beat Saber is getting a multiplayer mode next month. We’re sure to see plenty of the new mode in action later this year with the arrival of a multiplayer music pack featuring South Korean pop sensations BTS.

The company says Beat Saber’s multiplayer mode is set to launch on October 13th. You’ll be able to pick an avatar, join a private party or random match, and have a virtual dance-off with up to five other players.

Facebook tells us that Beat Saber multiplayer won’t be launching with Steam and Oculus crossplay support. More info is coming soon however on Oculus crossplay between Rift and Quest versions.

Sometime in November Beat Saber will also be getting a BTS music pack featuring the saccharine septet’s chibi-style TinyTAN characters.

Facebook-owned developers Beat Games says the 12-song music pack will let VR users “learn the dance moves” and experience the group’s music together in multiplayer mode. We don’t have a video of this, but we’ll plug that in here as soon as we do.

In the meantime, behold the anatomical horrors of TinyTAN manifest.