Beat Saber had an awesome year in 2019, launching out of Early Access on the platform in May with multiple music packs following behind it, which featured bands such as Green Day, Imagine Dragons, and Panic at the Disco. It seems the Prague-based studio has done well to bring the flair of name brand music to the game, as it officially ranked as a Steam top seller this year.

Last year didn’t feature any VR games in Steam’s generalized list; this year Beat Saber has broken through to the ‘bronze’ level, which is based on gross revenue for this year.

Although this doesn’t specify sales numbers, it does put it in company with titles such as Far Cry 5, Tropico 6, Rimworld, and No Man’s Sky. That’s a pretty big feat considering the comparatively smaller install base of SteamVR headsets on the platform, which according to the latest Steam hardware survey accounts for only a little over one percent of total players using Steam.

Of course, this is only a single dimension of Beat Saber’s overall success this year, as it also sells on the PlayStation Store for PSVR, and the Oculus Store for both Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest.

While a bronze-level seller overall, in Steam’s 2019 list of VR Best Sellers Beat Saber ranks platinum, the highest level sitting above gold, silver, and bronze.

Take a look at the full of platinum-level VR top sellers below:

Platinum

Arizona Sunshine (2016)

Beat Saber (2018)

Blade & Sorcery (2018)

Boneworks (2019)

Fallout 4 VR (2017)

GORN (EA – 2017)

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (EA – 2016)

VR Kanojo / VRカノジョ(2018)

Pavlov (EA – 2017)

Superhot VR (2017)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR (2018)

Zero Caliber VR (2018)

You can check out the whole list here.

Valve also released a month-by-month breakdown of top new games based on gross revenue, which includes Beat Saber, Boneworks, Vacation Simulator, Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted, Trover Saves the Universe, GORN, Pistol Whip, and Nostos.