Beat Saber continues to reel in top tracks for its now classic VR rhythm gameplay. The latest drop is the Rolling Stones Music Pack, bringing 11 of the game’s most classic rock tracks to date.

EDM not your style? Well Beat Saber has come a long way with its DLC music packs, which by now offer quite a bit of variety across 18 different albums. And today that selection gets a little bit wider with the release of the 19th music pack featuring the iconic classic rock group, The Rolling Stones.

Priced at $14 for the complete pack, or $2 per track, the Beat Saber Rolling Stones Music Pack includes the following tracks, including new songs from the group’s latest album:

Angry — New Single

Bite My Head Off (feat. Paul McCartney)

Can’t You Hear Me Knocking

Gimme Shelter

(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Live By the Sword (feat. Elton John)

Mess It Up — New Single

Paint It Black

Start Me Up

Sympathy For The Devil

Whole Wide World

The Rolling Stones Music Pack is now available on all platforms where Beat Saber is sold: Meta Quest, PSVR 2, and PC VR. And if you’re looking for more rock, check out the Queen and Rock Mixtape Music Packs.