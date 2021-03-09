The latest major update to Beat Saber dropped today on all supported platforms, bringing five new modifiers along with multiplayer badges and a host of UI tweaks.

Beat Saber v1.13.4 is rolling out today on all platforms and brings with is some interesting changes that can spice up your gameplay.

Players will see five new modifiers, most of which will amp up the difficulty a given song:

Super Fast Song – 150% speed

Pro Mode (beta) – Hitboxes are the same size as cubes

Strict Angles (beta) – You need to match your swing to the arrow direction more precisely

Small Notes (beta) – Notes art 50% smaller (but hitboxes aren’t reduced quite as far)

Zen Mode – No notes or UI, just enjoy the music and lights!

While most of the game’s modifiers impact your scoring positively or negatively, those listed above as ‘beta’ will not, at least for the time being.

In addition to the new modifiers, Beat Saber’s multiplayer mode is getting an update as well in the form of 11 new badges which can be awarded to show off a player’s performance in relation to other players after each song. Here’s the full list:

Perfectionist – Full combo

Longest Journey – Best max combo

Casual Cutter – Worst max combo

Saber Surgeon – Best precision

Lumberjack – Worst precision

Jazz Hands – Most hand movement

Fencer – Least hand movement

Restless Slicer – Most saber movement

Nihilist – Least saber movement

No Mercy – Most good cuts

Air slicer – Least good cuts

The new multiplayer badge for Beat Saber are accompanied by a new multiplayer results screen to show off the new badges. Other players are also now represented with custom colors in multiplayer.

Despite being revamped not all that long ago, this new update is also said to bring an update main menu with new music.

Further, Beat Saber v1.13.4 also includes an “updated lighting system” and “various tweaks and fixes,” though the developer didn’t go into detail.

Unfortunately this update still doesn’t include a multiplayer mode for the PSVR version of Beat Saber, but at least the other improvements in this update are rolling out to the headset now.

Prior to this update, Beat Saber v1.13.2 offered some smaller improvements: