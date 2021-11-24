We’re keeping an eye on the best HP Reverb G2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Reverb G2 sale of the year!

The Best Reverb G2 Black Friday 2021 Sales

The best HP Reverb G2 Black Friday 2021 deal so far is $450 from Microsoft (25% discount). This is the cheapest we’ve seen the headset sold to date.

Out of Stock? Check here:

Reverb G2 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, Reverb G2 normally costs $600.

Reverb G2 Content Compatibility

HP Reverb G2 works natively with the Windows Mixed Reality store, but very few VR applications are available there. Fortunately a free and official plugin from Microsoft also makes it compatible with SteamVR content. If you’re looking to play content that’s exclusive to the Oculus PC library (like Asgard’s Wrath) you can use the free but unofficial Revive mod to play Oculus PC content on Reverb G2. You can’t play Oculus Quest games on Reverb G2 or any PC VR headset.

  • rfanck

    not compatible gates of nowhere : artefact on screen
    la noire : do not launch
    Alien isolation : sounds only
    dirt rally (1)

  • Adam

    Great, G2 is arguably the best PCVR headset right now and with this price it’s a no-brainer!

  • silvaring

    I bet the Reverb G2 gets a new model (G3) next year with pancake optics.

  • Dawid

    I think HP Reverb G2 is still a great headset in 2021 especially for this price. But it is not for every one. I use it for simulation so I’m not using controllers very often. Battery life and tracking volume is not so good but the screen clarity is still very nice. If you think the sweet spot or FOV is bad make sure to keep your eyes as close as possible to the lens. There are some mods available for it. I use VRcover and have no issue with the sweet spot or FOV.

    • Geogaddi

      In other words, no herbivore eyes? :)

    • VRFriend

      Use 1.6V akkus for your controllers and battery life is great. I have 8 PkCell 2500mAh 1.6V (1.82V) akkus (4 charged, 4 in controllers) and never had any problem. Also, 1.6V are mandatory for good tracking. You have no clue about the topic and mislead people here. Tracking with G2 is great.

      • Pablo C

        While I don´t see terrible tracking issues, the controllers are clunky, heavy and they suck battery life 10x faster than the oculuis controlers, which just use one regular, much cheaper and available battery. These are the worst VR controllers of the market, and they are clearly the result of poor camera quality on the headset.

    • Pablo C

      I also find it fairly unconfortable while standing, the cable is too thick and the headstrap system is just way subpar compared i.e. to the Rift S.

  • Engorged

    Headset with the best visuals, best audio and now with almost the best price as well. And the tracking is actually really good after the latest upgrade. Buy!

  • dustybushman

    I bought it for $399 from Walmart. Best head set out there for sim racing enthusiasts

    • VRFriend

      For ANY game enthusiasts. Any game is best with G2.

  • Pablo C

    This is the best headset for sitting VR (sims, vorpx). Too unconfortable for standing games though.

    • VRFriend

      It is the lightest headset on the market. What is uncomfortable? Total bs.