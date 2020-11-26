We’re keeping an eye out for best HTC Vive Black Friday 2020 deals, including Vive Cosmos, Vive Cosmos Elite, and more. Don’t blink or you might miss the best sale of the year!

The Best HTC Vive Cosmos Black Friday 2020 Deals

Vive Cosmos

T he best Vive Comos Black Friday 2020 deal is $600 (a 14% discount) directly from the Vive website.

Vive Cosmos Elite

T he best Vive Cosmos Elite Black Friday 2020 deal is $800 (an 11% discount) directly from the Vive website.

T he best Vive Cosmos Elite (headset only) Black Friday 2020 deal is $500 (a 9% discount) directly from the Vive website.

Seeing these deals deal out of stock? Also check the following:

Amazon

Best Buy

Microsoft.com

Newegg

Argos

Digitech

CoolBlue

HTC Vive Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Vive headsets costs the following:

Vive Cosmos: $700

Vive Cosmos Elite: $900 Vive Cosmos Elite (headset only): $550



HTC Vive Black Friday Game Deals

HTC is offering a an annual subscription to Viveport Infinity for $90 (a 15% discount), its subscription-based VR game library which supports all major headsets. The deal also includes a free copy of Phasmophobia, a co-op horror game with VR support.

If you’re looking for Black Friday deals on individual VR games, check out the VR section of the Steam Autumn Sale.