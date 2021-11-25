We’re keeping an eye on the best HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Vive sale this season!

The Best HTC Vive Black Friday 2021 Deals

Here’s a breakdown of the best HTC Vive sales we’ve seen so far:

Vive Headsets

Vive Pro 2 Headset Only – $720 from Newegg (10% discount)

Vive Pro Eye Full Kit – $1,100 from Amazon (21% discount) Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Pro Eye Headset Only – $600 from Amazon (25% discount) Out of stock? Check here: B&H

Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only – $400 from Amazon (27% discount) Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Cosmos – $600 from Microsoft (14% discount)

Vive Accessories

Viveport

That’s a lot of deals! Thinking of getting a Vive headset this holiday sale season? Let us know in the comments below.