We’re keeping an eye on the best HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Vive sale this season!
The Best HTC Vive Black Friday 2021 Deals
Here’s a breakdown of the best HTC Vive sales we’ve seen so far:
Vive Headsets
Vive Pro 2 Headset Only – $720 from Newegg (10% discount)
Vive Pro Full Kit – $900 from Amazon (25% discount)
Vive Pro Eye Full Kit – $1,100 from Amazon (21% discount)
Vive Pro Eye Headset Only – $600 from Amazon (25% discount)
Out of stock? Check here: B&H
Vive Cosmos Elite Full Kit – $650 from Amazon (28% discount)
Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, Microsoft.com, B&D
Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only – $400 from Amazon (27% discount)
Vive Cosmos – $600 from Microsoft (14% discount)
Vive Accessories
Vive Wireless Adapter – $200 from Amazon (43% discount)
Vive Deluxe Audio Strap – $70 from Amazon (30% discount)
Viveport
Save up to 52% on an annual Viveport subscription
That’s a lot of deals! Thinking of getting a Vive headset this holiday sale season? Let us know in the comments below.