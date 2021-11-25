We’re keeping an eye on the best HTC Vive Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Vive sale this season!

The Best HTC Vive Black Friday 2021 Deals

Image courtesy HTC

Here’s a breakdown of the best HTC Vive sales we’ve seen so far:

Vive Headsets

Vive Pro 2 Headset Only$720 from Newegg (10% discount)

Vive Pro Full Kit$900 from Amazon (25% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Pro Eye Full Kit$1,100 from Amazon (21% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Pro Eye Headset Only$600 from Amazon (25% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: B&H

Vive Cosmos Elite Full Kit$650 from Amazon (28% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.comMicrosoft.com, B&D

Vive Cosmos Elite Headset Only$400 from Amazon (27% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Cosmos$600 from Microsoft (14% discount)

Vive Accessories

Vive Wireless Adapter$200 from Amazon (43% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Vive Deluxe Audio Strap$70 from Amazon (30% discount)

Out of stock? Check here: Vive.com, B&H

Viveport

Save up to 52% on an annual Viveport subscription

Save up to 60% on a three-month Viveport subscription

That’s a lot of deals! Thinking of getting a Vive headset this holiday sale season? Let us know in the comments below.

This article may contain affiliate links. If you click an affiliate link and buy a product we may receive a small commission which helps support the publication. See here for more information.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR