We’re keeping an eye on the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2021 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest 2 sale of the year!

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday 2021 Sales

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday 2021 deal so far is $300 with a $50 gift card from whichever retailer you choose:

Amazon enter OCULUS50 at checkout deal expires November 29th

Best Buy deal expires November 29th

Target deal expires November 27th

Newegg deal expires November 29th gift card expires 365 days after issue

Oculus deal expires November 29th credits must be redeemed to account within 30 days of purchase and spent within 60 days of redemption



Oculus Quest 2 (256GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday 2021 deal so far is $400 with a $50 gift card from whichever retailer you choose:

Oculus Quest 2 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 2 headsets cost the following: