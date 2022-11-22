We’re keeping an eye on the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest 2 sale of the year!

Updated – November 22nd, 2022

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Sales

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $350 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

That’s a $120 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($50 off the headset and $70 worth of games).

You can find the deal at many retailers including: Amazon, Meta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deal so far is $430 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

That’s a $140 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($70 off the headset and $70 worth of games).

You can find the deal at many retailers including: Amazon, Meta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.

Oculus Quest 2 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 2 headsets cost the following:

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) – $400

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) – $500

Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) – discontinued (don’t pay $300 for this model!)

Oculus Quest 2 Specs

Resolution 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x) Refresh Rate 60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz Optics Single element Fresnel Field-of-view (claimed) 96ºH × 96ºV Optical Adjustments Stepped IPD, stepped eye-relief (via included spacer) IPD Adjustment Range 58mm, 63mm, 68mm Processor Snapdragon XR2 RAM 6GB Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Connectors USB-C Weight 503g Battery Life 2–3 hours Headset Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons) Controller Tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed) Expression Tracking None On-board cameras 4x external Input Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output Microphone Yes Pass-through view Yes (B&W)

Oculus Quest 2 Content Compatibility

Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 2 can only play games from the Oculus Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 2 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.

Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Game Sales

Meta is kicking off the Black Friday & Cyber Monday shopping season with seven Quest game bundles and a big sale on more than 80 individual games. If you already own any of the games in a given bundle, the price will be reduced accordingly.