We’re keeping an eye on the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest 2 sale of the year!

Updated – November 22nd, 2022

The Best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Sales

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $350 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

That’s a $120 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($50 off the headset and $70 worth of games).

You can find the deal at many retailers including: AmazonMeta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.

Oculus Quest 2 (256GB)

The best Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deal so far is $430 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

That’s a $140 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($70 off the headset and $70 worth of games).

You can find the deal at many retailers including: AmazonMeta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.

Oculus Quest 2 Price Baseline

It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 2 headsets cost the following:

  • Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) – $400
  • Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) – $500
  • Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) – discontinued (don’t pay $300 for this model!)
Oculus Quest 2 Specs
Resolution 1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x)
Refresh Rate 60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz
Optics Single element Fresnel
Field-of-view (claimed) 96ºH × 96ºV
Optical Adjustments Stepped IPD, stepped eye-relief (via included spacer)
IPD Adjustment Range 58mm, 63mm, 68mm
Processor Snapdragon XR2
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB / 256GB
Connectors USB-C
Weight 503g
Battery Life 2–3 hours
Headset Tracking Inside-out (no external beacons)
Controller Tracking Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
Expression Tracking None
On-board cameras 4x external
Input Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice
Audio In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
Microphone Yes
Pass-through view Yes (B&W)
Oculus Quest 2 Content Compatibility

Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 2 can only play games from the Oculus Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 2 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.

Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Game Sales

Meta is kicking off the Black Friday & Cyber Monday shopping season with seven Quest game bundles and a big sale on more than 80 individual games. If you already own any of the games in a given bundle, the price will be reduced accordingly.

Fight to Finish Pack – $40 (48% discount)
  • Superhot VR
  • Gorn
  • Contractors
Vader Immortal Pack – $18 (40% discount)
  • Vader Immortal: Episode I
  • Vader Immortal: Episode II
  • Vader Immortal: Episode III
Stayin’ Alive Pack – $33 (48% discount)
  • Population: One
  • Onward
Simulators Pack – $44 (41% discount)
  • Vacation Simulator
  • Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
  • Cooking Simulator VR
Thrill of Victory Pack – $90 (40% discount)
  • Creed: Rise to Glory
  • The Climb 2
  • Golf+
Quick Reflexes Pack – $40 (38% discount)
  • Thrill of the Fight
  • I Expect You to Die 2
  • Pistol Whip
Enchantment Bundle Pack – $24 (40% discount)
  • Wands Alliances
  • Down the Rabbit Hole

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    Not sure if this is Meta screwing with Europeans, but I see very different discounts for the packs. 9% instead of 48% for “Fight to Finish”, 10% instead of 48% for “Stayin’ Alive”, 13% instead of 41% for “Simulators”, 12% instead of 40% for “Thrill of Victory” and 9% instead of 38% for “Quick Reflexes” pack. The discount for “Enchantment Bundle Pack” and “Vader Immortal Pack” are 39% instead of 40%, basically the same as in the US, so I assume that the much lower discounts for the other packs isn’t an error, but intentional.

    This isn’t new, I’m almost never tempted to buy any of their Quest bundles as the discount is rarely worth it. The comparison may be unfair, but the “Black Friday VR Voyager’s Pack” on Humble Bundle is still running till 2022-12-10, costs USD 12 and gives you Steam keys for twelve VR games, eleven of which are available for both Quest and PCVR :

    (only available for PC)
    – Sairento VR

    (Quest version not on sale)
    – Cook-Out
    – The Wizards – Dark Times
    – Shooty Fruity
    – A Fisherman’s Tale

    (Quest version currently on sale, prices from Quest store)
    – Acron: Attack of the Squirrels (11.99, regular 19.99)
    – Until You Fall (13.99, regular 24.99)
    – Superhot VR (16.99, regular 24.99)
    – Car Mechanic Simulator VR (12.99, regular 19.99)
    – I Expect You to Die (15.99, regular 24.99)
    – The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets (9.99, regular 14.99)

    Only the last game is currently available on the Quest store for less than the whole Humble bundle thanks to a 33% reduction to 9.99. Humble gives the value of all titles in the bundle as USD 274, making it a 95.6% reduction. Not exactly apples to apples, but I usually expect high reductions from bundles and packs as these will often include titles I’m not particularly interested in or that I already bought before, e.g. I already own seven of the twelve games in the VR Voyager’s Pack.

    Extreme discounts may seem unsustainable if we want developers to earn enough to keep creating VR games, but games usually run through a series of sales phases. Starting at full price, followed by short minor reductions after a few months, often falling to half the regular price or less during sales after about two years, and even later as parts of bundles. These phases address different customer groups, so steep discounts in bundles don’t necessarily take away full price sales. Steam sales generate a lot of extra sales to digital hoarders that are tempted by the low price and end up with hundreds or thousands of games they never even launch, each providing some extra money for the developers with zero support costs. Adding new users thanks to discounts often also generates more activity and interest for older titles and thus more sales at regular prices.

    Meta probably avoids steeper discounts as (initially) selling the Quest below production costs required trying to make back the money with software sales. But compared to consoles Quest owners apparently buy very few games, and I think that the prices are part of the problem. Most VR games are rather short and simple, so the cost/value ratio isn’t all that great compared to pancake games. The rather limited total number of available Quest games will get a lot of enthusiasts to still pay for them, but the comparatively high prices might stop many casual users from giving more titles a try.

    In theory this is covered by the return policy, allowing games to be refunded after a short test. But from my own experience with Steam sales the effect is quite different: I own hundreds of titles I never installed to even decide whether I should refund them, as this would be too much hassle. The price was low enough that I was willing to take the risk and instead just bought them based on the Steam page and reviews, then never bothered checking. Something I wouldn’t do with Quest games. Consequently I bought ~50 Quest apps, not even half of what I bought for the Oculus Go and just peanuts compared to the amount of VR titles I own on Steam.