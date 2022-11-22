We’re keeping an eye on the best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deals, don’t blink or you might miss the best Quest 2 sale of the year!
Updated – November 22nd, 2022
The Best Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Sales
Oculus Quest 2 (128GB)
The best Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 sale so far is $350 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.
That’s a $120 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($50 off the headset and $70 worth of games).
You can find the deal at many retailers including: Amazon, Meta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.
Oculus Quest 2 (256GB)
The best Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 deal so far is $430 bundled with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.
That’s a $140 (25%) discount over what you’d normally pay ($70 off the headset and $70 worth of games).
You can find the deal at many retailers including: Amazon, Meta, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Newegg.
Oculus Quest 2 Price Baseline
It’s important to keep in mind the base price of the headset so you can make an informed decision when purchasing. Without an special discount, the Quest 2 headsets cost the following:
- Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) – $400
- Oculus Quest 2 (256GB) – $500
- Oculus Quest 2 (64GB) – discontinued (don’t pay $300 for this model!)
Oculus Quest 2 Specs
|Resolution
|1,832 × 1,920 (3.5MP) per-eye, LCD (1x)
|Refresh Rate
|60Hz, 72Hz, 80Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz
|Optics
|Single element Fresnel
|Field-of-view (claimed)
|96ºH × 96ºV
|Optical Adjustments
|Stepped IPD, stepped eye-relief (via included spacer)
|IPD Adjustment Range
|58mm, 63mm, 68mm
|Processor
|Snapdragon XR2
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB / 256GB
|Connectors
|USB-C
|Weight
|503g
|Battery Life
|2–3 hours
|Headset Tracking
|Inside-out (no external beacons)
|Controller Tracking
|Headset-tracked (headset line-of-sight needed)
|Expression Tracking
|None
|On-board cameras
|4x external
|Input
|Touch v3 (AA battery 1x), hand-tracking, voice
|Audio
|In-headstrap speakers, 3.5mm aux output
|Microphone
|Yes
|Pass-through view
|Yes (B&W)
Oculus Quest 2 Content Compatibility
Without being plugged into a computer, Quest 2 can only play games from the Oculus Quest library. If you plug the headset into a computer, you’ll have access to everything in the Oculus PC and SteamVR libraries as well. That means that Quest 2 is compatible with the vast majority of top VR content out there, as long as you’ve got a powerful gaming PC to plug the headset into.
Quest 2 Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2022 Game Sales
Meta is kicking off the Black Friday & Cyber Monday shopping season with seven Quest game bundles and a big sale on more than 80 individual games. If you already own any of the games in a given bundle, the price will be reduced accordingly.
Fight to Finish Pack – $40 (48% discount)
- Superhot VR
- Gorn
- Contractors
Vader Immortal Pack – $18 (40% discount)
- Vader Immortal: Episode I
- Vader Immortal: Episode II
- Vader Immortal: Episode III
Stayin’ Alive Pack – $33 (48% discount)
- Population: One
- Onward
Simulators Pack – $44 (41% discount)
- Vacation Simulator
- Thief Simulator VR: Greenview Street
- Cooking Simulator VR
Thrill of Victory Pack – $90 (40% discount)
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- The Climb 2
- Golf+
Quick Reflexes Pack – $40 (38% discount)
- Thrill of the Fight
- I Expect You to Die 2
- Pistol Whip
Enchantment Bundle Pack – $24 (40% discount)
- Wands Alliances
- Down the Rabbit Hole