While Oculus doesn’t offer much publicly in the way of understanding how well individual apps are performing across its VR storefronts, it’s possible to glean some insight by looking at apps relative to each other. Here’s a snapshot of the top 20 Oculus Quest games and apps as of October 2021.

Some quick qualifications before we get to the data:

  • Paid and free apps are separated
  • Only apps with more than 100 reviews are represented
  • App Lab apps are not represented
  • Rounded ratings may appear to show ‘ties’ in ratings for some applications, but the ranked order remains correct

Best Rated Paid Oculus Quest Apps

The rating of each application is an aggregate of user reviews and a useful way to understand the general reception of each title by customers.

Rank Name Rating (# of ratings) Rank Change Price
#1 Puzzling Places 4.93 (515) $15
#2 The Room VR: A Dark Matter 4.89 (8,024) $30
#3 I Expect You To Die 2 4.88 (1,070) $25
#4 Walkabout Mini Golf 4.86 (3,760) $15
#5 Swarm 4.82 (1,237) $25
#6 Moss 4.82 (4,987) $30
#7 YUKI 4.81 (144) $20
#8 Cubism 4.81 (477) ↑ 1 $10
#9 I Expect You To Die 4.81 (3,844) ↓ 1 $25
#10 The Thrill of the Fight 4.79 (6,241) $10
#11 Pistol Whip 4.77 (7,424) ↑ 1 $30
#12 GORN 4.77 (5,115) ↓ 1 $20
#13 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted 4.77 (6,260) $30
#14 ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos 4.76 (908) $40
#15 In Death: Unchained 4.74 (3,044) $30
#16 Trover Saves the Universe 4.74 (1,757) $30
#17 Yupitergrad 4.73 (406) $15
#18 Racket: Nx 4.72 (1,543) $20
#19 SUPERHOT VR 4.72 (13,708) $25
#20 Job Simulator 4.72 (8,188) $20

Rank change & stats compared to September 2021

Dropouts:
None

  • Among the 20 best rated Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.8 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $23 (±$0)
    • Most common price (mode): $30 (±$0)
  • Among all paid Quest apps
    • Average rating (mean): 4.3 out of 5 (±0)
    • Average price (mean): $19 (±0)
    • Most common price (mode): $20 (±$0)

  • Christian Schildwaechter

    I have argued two months ago that the number of Median number of new ratings (Among the 20 most popular Quest apps) can be interpreted as an indicator for total user engagement on the platform, i.e. there will be more new reviews when Quest 2 sales go up and less new reviews if people stop using there Quest. There are other factors like new software releases that limit how precise this is, see the original comment on user retention. https://www.roadtovr.com/best-oculus-quest-games-app-rated-august-2021/2/#comment-5499074041

    2020-11: 93
    2020-12: 307
    2021-01: 480
    2021-02: 385
    2021-03: 365
    2021-04: 283
    2021-05: 333
    2021-06: 372
    2021-07: 401
    2021-08: 283
    2021-09: 300
    2021-10: 179

    After fixing/updating the data it still looks like there was a rush of new users after Quest 2 release and holiday season, which large monthly increase, peaking in January. Afterwards it dropped till April to 60% of the peak, rose back to about 80% in July, and has now fallen to about 40% of what we saw in January. It will be interesting to see how this develops over the next month after Resident Evil 4 is released in two days.

