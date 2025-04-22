Ever wonder what the best-selling Quest games are? Wonder no further, because Meta has published a section on the Horizon Store listing the current top 50 best-sellers of all time.

As you’d imagine, many of the ‘old reliables’ have taken the top spots, including Beat Games’ hit rhythm game Beat Saber (2018), Owlchemy Labs’ madcap parody sim Job Simulator (2016), and Superhot Team’s time-bending action game SUPERHOT VR (2017).

Granted, all three of these titles benefitted from massive traction on other headsets before landing as launch day games on the original Quest back in 2019, although they’re undoubtedly some of the best first games to snap up even today.

Notably, many of the regulars seen in Meta’s list of weekly top-selling games list aren’t on Quest’s all-time best-selling list. It seems free-to-play games such as Gorilla Tag and VR Chat, which generate revenue from in-app purchases, aren’t being counted here.

The only exception is BigBox VR’s battle royale shooter POPULATION: ONE, which is sitting pretty at spot number 19. Pop: One was actually a paid game before it went free-to-play in 2023 however, which could account for its inclusion on the list.

Here’s the full list as it stands today:

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. SUPERHOT VR
  4. Blade & Sorcery: Nomad
  5. The Thrill of the Fight
  6. Virtual Desktop
  7. Among Us 3D
  8. Onward
  9. Vader Immortal: Episode I
  10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  11. BONELAB
  12. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
  13. Vader Immortal: Episode III
  14. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
  15. Vader Immortal: Episode II
  16. POPULATION: ONE
  17. GOLF+
  18. Eleven Table Tennis
  19. Drunkn Bar Fight
  20. Walkabout Mini Golf
  21. GORN
  22. Contractors
  23. I Am Cat
  24. Resident Evil 4
  25. Pistol Whip
  26. NFL PRO ERA
  27. Vacation Simulator
  28. Wander
  29. The Thrill of the Fight 2
  30. Ghosts of Tabor
  31. Real VR Fishing
  32. A Township Tale
  33. The Climb 2
  34. Waltz of the Wizard
  35. Fruit Ninja
  36. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  37. Hand Physics Lab
  38. Arizona Sunshine
  39. Pavlov Shack
  40. Gun Club VR
  41. I Expect You To Die
  42. I Am Security
  43. Warplanes: WW1 Fighters
  44. The Room VR: A Dark Matter
  45. Shave & Stuff
  46. The Climb
  47. SKYBOX VR Video Player
  48. Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
  49. Moss
  50. Please, Don’t Touch Anything

You can find links to all of these titles over on Meta’s bestselling of all time page on the Horizon Store.

  • xyzs

    Moss barely made it…?
    To me it’s still the best game I did on native Quest.

    • VR Game Warden

      Best-selling means the best money can buy, not the best game. Meta's target audience they got from their purchase of a Lucky fan base. They are mostly people that like killing things. Definitey not the sort of people that sympathize with cute creatures. They would prefer shooting them!

  • VR Game Warden

  • Gonzax

    I find it very hard to believe that Shave & Stuff, which I'd never even heard of, has sold more copies than Batman VR and the same goes for many others on that list.

    • Mateusz Jakubczyk

      Batman Arkham Shadow is not included on this list because it is given for free with every new Quest 3/3S. According to achievement stats, at least 1.3 million players have played it.

  • I think their definition of "best selling" is very confusing