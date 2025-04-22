Ever wonder what the best-selling Quest games are? Wonder no further, because Meta has published a section on the Horizon Store listing the current top 50 best-sellers of all time.

As you’d imagine, many of the ‘old reliables’ have taken the top spots, including Beat Games’ hit rhythm game Beat Saber (2018), Owlchemy Labs’ madcap parody sim Job Simulator (2016), and Superhot Team’s time-bending action game SUPERHOT VR (2017).

Granted, all three of these titles benefitted from massive traction on other headsets before landing as launch day games on the original Quest back in 2019, although they’re undoubtedly some of the best first games to snap up even today.

Notably, many of the regulars seen in Meta’s list of weekly top-selling games list aren’t on Quest’s all-time best-selling list. It seems free-to-play games such as Gorilla Tag and VR Chat, which generate revenue from in-app purchases, aren’t being counted here.

The only exception is BigBox VR’s battle royale shooter POPULATION: ONE, which is sitting pretty at spot number 19. Pop: One was actually a paid game before it went free-to-play in 2023 however, which could account for its inclusion on the list.

Here’s the full list as it stands today:

Beat Saber Job Simulator SUPERHOT VR Blade & Sorcery: Nomad The Thrill of the Fight Virtual Desktop Among Us 3D Onward Vader Immortal: Episode I The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners BONELAB Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Vader Immortal: Episode III Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted Vader Immortal: Episode II POPULATION: ONE GOLF+ Eleven Table Tennis Drunkn Bar Fight Walkabout Mini Golf GORN Contractors I Am Cat Resident Evil 4 Pistol Whip NFL PRO ERA Vacation Simulator Wander The Thrill of the Fight 2 Ghosts of Tabor Real VR Fishing A Township Tale The Climb 2 Waltz of the Wizard Fruit Ninja Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Hand Physics Lab Arizona Sunshine Pavlov Shack Gun Club VR I Expect You To Die I Am Security Warplanes: WW1 Fighters The Room VR: A Dark Matter Shave & Stuff The Climb SKYBOX VR Video Player Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss Please, Don’t Touch Anything

You can find links to all of these titles over on Meta’s bestselling of all time page on the Horizon Store.