Bigscreen, the social VR viewing platform, launched on-demand video a few days ago, letting users rent and view a library of 2D and 3D movies whenever they wanted. Now the studio revealed that they’ve partnered with Sony’s anime distribution company Funimation to bring some of the biggest names in anime to its rapidly expanding on-demand service.

Bigscreen founder and CEO Darshan Shankar tells Road to VR that with Friday’s release of on-demand video, that the platform successfully broke its all-time revenue record.

“This was a massive change to how Bigscreen works,” Shankar says. “People that attended our inaugural movie events over the weekend were able to experience many packed cinema rooms. I was shocked to see that most people stayed all the way until the credits.”

Now with Funimation involved, Bigscreen is able to show 30+ anime films to Bigscreen, including popular hits Akira, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, and Attack on Titan. Check out the full list below.

Bigscreen now boasts a catalog of dozens of 2D and 3D films available for on-demand viewing, which includes the ability to control playback like you would any streaming service. The new on-demand system gives you 48 hours to finish your selected movie once you’ve started it, and will be available in up to 10 countries starting from $4 per film. Check out Bigscreen’s catalog of movies here for more.

And to inaugurate the new glut of on-demand anime offerings, the platform is holding live film screenings that begin on May 1st, which will be broadcast live on a pay-per-view basis at 6PM PT (local time here) at the cost of $4 per ticket.

As opposed to on-demand content, these live screening events are conducted like physical movie theaters, with specific starting and ending times. Theater space is technically unlimited though, with infinite screens hosting up to eight users for each theater, making it easy to pop in for a showing without having to queue.

Anime Movie Event Screenings

May 1 : Your Name

: Your Name May 8 : My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

: My Hero Academia: Two Heroes May 15 : Akira

: Akira May 21 : The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya

: The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya May 29 : The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

: The Girl Who Leapt Through Time June 5 : Sword of the Stranger

: Sword of the Stranger June 12: I Am A Hero

Anime Movies On-Demand in Bigscreen