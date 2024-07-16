Bigscreen announced that Beyond, its slim form factor PC VR headset, is finally getting its long-awaited Audio Strap starting next month.

Bigscreen Beyond initially shipped in late 2023 with promises that an audio headstrap was soon to follow, with the company saying last December that shipping was scheduled to start sometime in March 2024.

Following a number of manufacturing delays, Bigscreen says the first mass production batches will begin quality checks in early August, with global shipping starting sometime in mid-August.

“Based on current preorder volumes, we’ll be able to produce and ship Audio Straps for all orders received so far in early October,” the company said in its latest production update.

Priced at $130 and available direct from Bigscreen, the rigid strap integrates on-ear headphones that Bigscreen says “provide[s] high-end audio and powerful bass,” noting the speakers are designed by Koss.

When Road to VR reviewed Bigscreen Beyond at its September 2023 launch, it was clear the device delivered on its promise of making the smallest possible headset with the highest possible image quality, but the lack of dedicated audio solution was a definite sore spot.

“Until we have the upcoming deluxe audio strap to pair with Beyond, it feels incomplete,” Road to VR’s Ben Lang writes in the rewview. “We’re patiently waiting to get our hands on the strap—as it will really make-or-break the headset—and plan to update our review when that time comes.”