Bigscreen announced that Beyond, its slim form factor PC VR headset, is finally getting its long-awaited Audio Strap starting next month.

Bigscreen Beyond initially shipped in late 2023 with promises that an audio headstrap was soon to follow, with the company saying last December that shipping was scheduled to start sometime in March 2024.

Following a number of manufacturing delays, Bigscreen says the first mass production batches will begin quality checks in early August, with global shipping starting sometime in mid-August.

“Based on current preorder volumes, we’ll be able to produce and ship Audio Straps for all orders received so far in early October,” the company said in its latest production update.

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Priced at $130 and available direct from Bigscreen, the rigid strap integrates on-ear headphones that Bigscreen says “provide[s] high-end audio and powerful bass,” noting the speakers are designed by Koss.

When Road to VR reviewed Bigscreen Beyond at its September 2023 launch, it was clear the device delivered on its promise of making the smallest possible headset with the highest possible image quality, but the lack of dedicated audio solution was a definite sore spot.

“Until we have the upcoming deluxe audio strap to pair with Beyond, it feels incomplete,” Road to VR’s Ben Lang writes in the rewview. “We’re patiently waiting to get our hands on the strap—as it will really make-or-break the headset—and plan to update our review when that time comes.”

Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • XRC

    Koss drivers should give decent sound very similar to Rift CV1 (same driver?)

    the on-ear (as opposed to off-ear i.e. BMR) audio should be more effective at minimizing base station noise for movie consumption, than BMR fitted to index or reverb.

  • Arno van Wingerde

    Good: one glaring omission solved, but still a few to go as well, at least for VR use. I am again reminded of how tough it is to make all the right compromises. No sound would be a definitive no-no for me. Here some people might prefer the off-ear, more comfortable, but less good in terms of sound quality, or a better system: @XRC_developer:disqus having Koss drivers sounds good, but depending on the restrains, such as cost, they could still fall short of what some people would want…

  • xyzs

    Wouldn’t be the best option some wireless earbuds with low latency transmission to keep it light and minimal and to get isolated sound?

    Ps: I wish they did a model with 4 micro tracking cameras included for inside out tracking.