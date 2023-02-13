VR Veteran Studio Behind ‘Bigscreen’ Unveils Thin & Light PC VR Headset ‘Beyond’

Preorders start today at $999

By
Scott Hayden
-
24

The team behind social VR viewing app Bigscreen today unveiled a thin and light PC VR headset that not only promises a few intriguing enthusiast-grade specs, but also a custom-made fit based on a 3D scan of your face. In short, it’s a big first for the VR veterans, who are responsible for one of the most beloved VR content viewing platforms.

Called Bigscreen Beyond, the $999 headset presents an interesting set of features which are squarely aimed at PC VR enthusiasts: dual OLED microdisplays offering 2,560 × 2,560 per-eye resolution, pancake optics, and 6DOF SteamVR tracking support.

The company is billing the tethered PC VR headset as the smallest and lightest of its kind, weighing in at just 127 grams and measuring less than 1-inch at its thinnest point.

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Bigscreen Beyond starts pre-orders today, priced at $999. Ostensibly, Beyond is targeting PC VR users who likely already in the SteamVR ecosystem but want something thinner and lighter than the last generation of headsets, such as Valve Index. Notably, the headset doesn’t include the requiste SteamVR tracking base stations or SteamVR-compatible controllers like the Valve Index controller or HTC Vive wand—you’ll have to purchase those separately.

The reasoning: Bigscreen founder and CEO Darshan Shankar says the VR software studio wanted to build “the VR headset we wanted for ourselves.”

“Today’s leading VR headsets have doubled in weight compared to headsets from 2016. We built Beyond because we felt VR was too heavy, bulky, and uncomfortable,” Shankar says. “We invented new technologies to increase comfort, and developed ultra-high-end components like OLED microdisplays and pancake optics to increase immersion. To deliver the best software experience for watching movies in Bigscreen, we also had to build the best hardware with Bigscreen Beyond.”

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Like many forthcoming VR headsets, Beyond is able to slim down thanks to the inclusion of pancake lenses, which Bigscreen says are a three-element optical design composed of glass, plastic polymers, films, and coatings.

Paired with two OLED microdisplays, each with a resolution of 2,560 × 2,560 pixels, Beyond boasts a high fill-factor with its 7.2-μm wide pixels and RGB stripe subpixels, resulting in what the company says eliminates the screen door effect—when the non-illuminated spaces between pixels make it seem like you’re viewing VR content through a screen door.

Resolution alone doesn’t tell the whole story, although for reference Valve Index is 1,440 × 1,600 per-eye, Meta Quest Pro is 1,920 × 1,800 pixels per-eye, and Pico 4 is 2,160 × 2,160 pixels per-eye.

Another one of Beyond’s big enthusiast-grade features is owed to Bigscreen’s ability to customize the fit of the headset to each user, which will be done by doing a one-time scan of the user’s face using an iPhone XR or more recent Apple mobile device. The dedicated Bigscreen scanning app is said to measure the shape of the user’s face and the position of their eyes, which allows the company to form a facial interface a unique to the individual and determine interpupillar distance.

The hand-washable facial interface is said to provide “even weight distribution, zero light leakage, and aligns the eyes and optics correctly.” Additionally, glasses wearers will have to spring for custom prescription lenses that magnetically fit into Beyond, as glasses do not fit inside the small form factor.

Although it ships with a soft strap, users can also spring for the optional audiostrap. We haven’t confirmed pricing for that yet, however we’ll update once we do.

Image courtesy Bigscreen

Granted, some things we’d consider ‘nex-gen’ are notably missing from Beyond, such as eye-tracking, face-tracking, optical 6DOF tracking, and the ability to use it wirelessly. As the first VR headset from a long-time VR veteran though, Beyond does check a lot of boxes for users such as simulator fans, and anyone looking for a better long-term VR media viewer.

Bigscreen Beyond is slate to ship in waves based on region. Preorders, which are fully cancellable and refundable up until shipping, are set to ship in the United States sometime in Q3 2023.

Second wave shipments will begin in Q4 2023 in Canada and Europe including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, and Belgium. A third wave of will come sometime in late 2023, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand. The company says Beyond will be available in more countries and regions in 2024.

Check out the spec sheet below:

Bigscreen Beyond Specs

Display Resolution 5120 x 2560 pixels (2560 x 2560 per eye) cloed at max 90Hz
Field Of View (FOV) 93° HFOV x 90° VFOV
Pixels Per Degree (PPD) 28°
Interpupillary Distance (IPD)
56mm-74mm accommodated (fixed IPD per device, 58mm-72mm)
Optics Type Custom Pancake Optics
6DOF Tracking SteamVR Tracking (aka Lighthouse)
Version V1.0 or V2.0 Base Stations. Not included.
Controllers SteamVR controllers (ex. Valve Index, HTC Vive). Not included.
Full-Body Tracking
SteamVR trackers (ex. HTC Vive Tracker, Tundra Tracker). Not included.
Audio Not built-in (USB C port for Audio), or optional Audio Strap
Ports USB-C accessory port (USB 2.0)
Microphone Input Stereo microphones
PC Connection DisplayPort 1.4 (video) and dual USB 3.0 ports (power, data)
Accessory ports USB-C (USB 2.0 speed)
Cable 5-meter custom fiber optic cable and Link Box
PC Requirements
CPU Quad Core Intel or AMD
GPU
Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT or newer (DisplayPort 1.4 and DSC required)
Ports 1 x DisplayPort 1.4, 2 x USB 3.0 ports

  • CyberVR

    Wow! Finally a pure PCVR hmd! 2023 will be a really good year.

    • Bob

      93° HFOV x 90° VFOV”

      Are you sure about that in the year 2023?

      • ZeePee

        True, but then show me any other 127 grams tiny 2560 x 2560 per eye micro OLED headset I can buy?

        It’s a trade-off. It’s going to be down to personal preference what is more important.

        While FoV is extremely important to me and may be a deal breaker, at the end of the day, the most important thing for me is comfort (size and weight).

        I have a Samsung Odyssey Plus that has an amazing FoV, and and OLED display with no sde. But I rarely use it because it’s so bulky.

        Apart from the FoV, this is everything I dreamed of for a headset.

        So, while the FoV is a downer, does it matter that my Samsung Odyssey Plus is wider FoV if I’m not even using it much because it’s so cumbersome like every other VR headset?

        If this means it’s comfortable and small enough that I’d actually be happy to play VR more, then it’s a worthy trade off.

        Nothing in the price range will compare to this high res micro-OLED visual experience, and no headset regardless of price will compare to the size and comfort of this thing.

        Give credit where credit is due. This headset is an incredible next gen leap forward in design and use of high res micro-OLED.

        • As soon as the convienence of the light weight wears-off,
          you’ll IMMEDIATELY start complaining about the ridiculously narrow FOV.

          Especially when you compare it to what else
          is *already* out there, never mind Quest 3 & AppleVR ….

          • David Wilhelm

            When you get older you will appreciate the value of ergonomics more.

          • Charles

            The FOV is comparable to the HP Reverb G2, which many consider to be one of the best headsets. Also, like every other headset, you can probably increase the FOV by removing/reducing the padding.

    • ViRGiN

      LMAO this thing is dedicated for watching movies in bigscreen app. At least they are being semi-realistic and aren’t announcing working on standalone headset.

      • ZeePee

        No, it’s not.

        It’s a dedicated PC VR headset for use with all PC VR apps.

        Not sure how you got confused.

        • ViRGiN

          they aren’t targetting pcvr players, what are you even talking about lol. they don’t have experience making movie players, and you’re acting like they are targeting the niche of leftover pcvr players.

      • Cl

        Yea if it was standalone and competing against quest it would require more damage control

      • NL_VR

        LMAO, L M A O, lmao? LMAO!…… lmao?

  • Dragon Marble

    I’ll stick with my Quest Pro. No facial interface is even better than custom facial interface.

    • Kevin Brook

      Agreed, it’s surprising that most people don’t realise how great not needing a facial interface is. Never going back to a facial interface. Just an IR illuminator to control light leakage and enjoy immersive VR with nothing touching your face at all.

    • David Wilhelm

      Well one user of prerelease hardware reports the custom interface to be quite good. Meta charging $50 for blinders is a bit of a soak..

  • ViRGiN

    Failed businessmodel now trying to make some profit on hardware?

    • LMAO

      Ignorant troll alert!

      • David Wilhelm

        His reputation is boundless, lmfao

  • xyzs

    Rebranded Arpara basically…
    But with marketing and doubled price.

    • ViRGiN

      And arpara still haven’t delivered anything from crowdfunding.
      As always lol. People trying to be smart and jumping over meta to have the “latest and greatest” that exists in 3d renders only.

  • John Moore

    With that ridiculously low FOV, they might want to start calling it Smallscreen.

    • Charles

      Its FOV is comparable to the HP Reverb G2, which many consider to be one of the best headsets. And, like every other headset, you can probably increase the FOV by removing/reducing the padding.

  • Dragon Marble

    I have always suspected that you are a robot!

  • Tommy

    $1k and no controllers? Way out of my price range.

  • Octogod

    This is a perfect example of why venture capital funding is double-sided for creators.

    The people who lent them $14m got tired of subsidizing an app without returns, so they needed to pivot.

    The Vive Focus flopped using some similar general specs, so their pitch must be towards the hardest of hardcore. But at $1,000 to start, not including the comfy strap, headphones, or controllers, you could buy two Valve indexes. It’s a head scratcher. I wish them well, but to me, it seems like a product without a market.

    My bet: launch will happen, the device will get middling reviews, it will slowly disappear, and Bigscreen will quietly get sold to the highest bidder in a few years for pennies on the dollar.