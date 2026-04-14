Blackmagic Unveils VR Camera for Live Immersive Broadcasts, Coming Later This Year for $26K

By
Scott Hayden
-
5

Blackmagic Design unveiled its next VR camera, the URSA Cine Immersive 100G, which is targeting live immersive video production specially for Apple Vision Pro.

The new VR camera system pairs dual 8K×8K RGBW sensors with a 100G Ethernet interface, which the company says is designed to handle the bandwidth required for stereoscopic, high–frame rate capture—up to 90 fps at full resolution, Blackmagic says.

Each sensor is said to deliver up to 16 stops of dynamic range and uses an RGBW pixel layout intended to improve color sampling and low-light performance. Additionally, footage can be recorded as a single Blackmagic RAW file or streamed as ProRes via IP.

Image courtesy Blackmagic Design

You can already see footage captures with Blackmagic’s latest VR camera too. Blackmagic revealed the URSA Cine Immersive 100G was actually used for Spectrum Front Row, a series of live Lakers games in Apple Immersive during the 2025-2026 season. Those games are available to watch on-demand now using the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA apps for Vision Pro.

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Alongside the camera, the company announced the URSA Live Encoder, a dedicated processing unit that compresses the dual image streams into Apple ProRes and outputs them as SMPTE 2110-22 IP video. The combined data rate remains under 50 Gb/s per camera, allowing two synchronized units to share a single 100G connection, the company says.

Image courtesy Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic says the system is designed for live broadcast scenarios, such as sports and concerts, where immersive formats require synchronized, high-resolution feeds with minimal latency.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G is slated to arrive sometime in Q3 2026, priced at $26,495 (excluding local duties and taxes). Blackmagic URSA Cine Live Encoder will be available later this year, the company says.

This follows the release of Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive in 2025, a camera specially designed to shoot 8K VR180 footage for the Apple Immersive Video format. Notably, the older URSA Cine Immersive was specifically meant for post-production work, and not live broadcasts as such.

In the meantime, check out the full features below, courtesy Blackmagic:

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G Specs

  • Dual custom lenses for shooting Apple Immersive Video for Apple Vision Pro.
  • Dual 8K x 8K sensors for stereoscopic 3D immersive image capture.
  • Massive 16 stops of dynamic range.
  • 100G Ethernet for SMPTE-2110-22 live video output
  • Lightweight, robust camera body with industry standard connections.
  • Generation 6 Color Science with new DaVinci Wide Gamut film curve.
  • Each sensor supports 90 fps at 8K x 8K stereo captured to a single Blackmagic RAW file or a single ProRes 2110-22 stream.
  • Includes high performance Blackmagic Media Module 8TB for recording.
  • High speed Wi-Fi, 100G Ethernet or mobile data for network connections.
  • Includes DaVinci Resolve Studio for post production.

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Scott Hayden
Well before the first modern XR products hit the market, Scott recognized the potential of the technology and set out to understand and document its growth. He has been professionally reporting on the space for nearly a decade as Editor at Road to VR, authoring more than 4,000 articles on the topic. Scott brings that seasoned insight to his reporting from major industry events across the globe.
  • eadVrim

    Virtual and Mixed Reality have reached a stage similar to when systems like the Atari 2600 stopped evolving and sales declined. It wasn’t because TV games were bad, but because they became technologically outdated until Nintendo appeared and revived the video game industry.
    Currently, VR development seems to have slowed since the Quest 3, and the current technology feels limited compared to what users expect. It needs a new device at the level of what Apple and Samsung offer today, but at affordable prices, to take off again.

    • SFMike

      It would help if Trump hadn't put the economy in the crapper so that the majority of Americans can't afford food, housing and gas making digital entertainment is one of the first things to be cut from the family budget.

  • brandon9271

    Stereoscopic? What is this 1940? Animated gaussian splats or GTFO

  • Rush

    Why "VR camera" if it is a usual stereo 3D cinema camera? There is no word "VR" in the press release.

  • Rupert Jung

    >up to 90 fps at full resolution
    That's nice, but we need 120 which is supported by most modern headsets including the Quest 3. :)