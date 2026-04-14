Blackmagic Unveils VR Camera for Live Immersive Broadcasts, Coming Later This Year for $26K

Blackmagic Design unveiled its next VR camera, the URSA Cine Immersive 100G, which is targeting live immersive video production specially for Apple Vision Pro.

The new VR camera system pairs dual 8K×8K RGBW sensors with a 100G Ethernet interface, which the company says is designed to handle the bandwidth required for stereoscopic, high–frame rate capture—up to 90 fps at full resolution, Blackmagic says.

Each sensor is said to deliver up to 16 stops of dynamic range and uses an RGBW pixel layout intended to improve color sampling and low-light performance. Additionally, footage can be recorded as a single Blackmagic RAW file or streamed as ProRes via IP.

You can already see footage captures with Blackmagic’s latest VR camera too. Blackmagic revealed the URSA Cine Immersive 100G was actually used for Spectrum Front Row, a series of live Lakers games in Apple Immersive during the 2025-2026 season. Those games are available to watch on-demand now using the Spectrum SportsNet and NBA apps for Vision Pro.

Alongside the camera, the company announced the URSA Live Encoder, a dedicated processing unit that compresses the dual image streams into Apple ProRes and outputs them as SMPTE 2110-22 IP video. The combined data rate remains under 50 Gb/s per camera, allowing two synchronized units to share a single 100G connection, the company says.

Blackmagic says the system is designed for live broadcast scenarios, such as sports and concerts, where immersive formats require synchronized, high-resolution feeds with minimal latency.

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G is slated to arrive sometime in Q3 2026, priced at $26,495 (excluding local duties and taxes). Blackmagic URSA Cine Live Encoder will be available later this year, the company says.

This follows the release of Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive in 2025, a camera specially designed to shoot 8K VR180 footage for the Apple Immersive Video format. Notably, the older URSA Cine Immersive was specifically meant for post-production work, and not live broadcasts as such.

In the meantime, check out the full features below, courtesy Blackmagic:

Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive 100G Specs